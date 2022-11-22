WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Classic Auto Spa - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash has acquired Classic Auto Spa in the Lafayette market, continuing WhiteWater’s growth in Louisiana, stated a company press release.

The acquisition of all three Classic Auto Spa locations (Lafayette, Broussard and Carencro), brings WhiteWater’s growth to 83 washes across six states and 12 MSAs.

This is WhiteWater’s second major acquisition within the Louisiana market this year, expanding the company’s footprint in the state to 10 locations and counting.

The Classic Auto Spa sites will have WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, complimentary customer amenities with every wash as well as create new career opportunities for the team.

WhiteWater will be onboarding Classic Auto Spa employees and rebranding each location under the WhiteWater Express banner in the coming months, along with offering new customer specials and promotions at all three locations.