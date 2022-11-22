 WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Classic Auto Spa - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Classic Auto Spa

on

ZIPS Car Wash introduces Fansgiving

on

Club Car Wash debuts in Wisconsin

on

Mister Car Wash opens new location in Texas
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6

Current Digital Issue

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 138: Executive Series — Trusscore

Trusscore offers wall and ceiling board that lets customers keep wash facilities free of mold and mildew.

Wash Talk ep. 137: Leadership — Resources for Leaders

Five market leaders give us invaluable leadership advice.

Wash Talk ep. 136: Exec. Series — Express Wash Concepts

The CEO of Express Wash Concepts talks about development strategy, charity and more.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Classic Auto Spa

 

on

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash has acquired Classic Auto Spa in the Lafayette market, continuing WhiteWater’s growth in Louisiana, stated a company press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The acquisition of all three Classic Auto Spa locations (Lafayette, Broussard and Carencro), brings WhiteWater’s growth to 83 washes across six states and 12 MSAs.

This is WhiteWater’s second major acquisition within the Louisiana market this year, expanding the company’s footprint in the state to 10 locations and counting.

The Classic Auto Spa sites will have WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, complimentary customer amenities with every wash as well as create new career opportunities for the team.

WhiteWater will be onboarding Classic Auto Spa employees and rebranding each location under the WhiteWater Express banner in the coming months, along with offering new customer specials and promotions at all three locations.

Advertisement

“When it was time to sell our carwashes, we wanted a buyer with a strong reputation in the industry — one that would utilize our dedicated staff and continue to bring new carwash innovations to the Lafayette market. WhiteWater Express Car Wash is known for being a great place to work with unlimited career opportunities. These qualities, combined with the company’s strong operational background, made WhiteWater the obvious choice for us,” stated Mark Veverica, owner of Classic Auto Spa.

“Classic Auto Spa had great locations in areas experiencing tremendous growth,” said Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors. “As WhiteWater expands in the Louisiana market, the acquisition of Classic was a right fit, bringing with it the benefits of a strong existing leadership team and established community presence.”

Advertisement

Amplify Car Wash Advisors provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Classic Auto Spa, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the sale.

WhiteWater is actively pursuing its growth strategy in both existing and new markets for greenfield development and acquisitions. For any inquiries, please contact Henry Shine, chief financial officer, at [email protected] or (260) 437-5930.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Take 5 Car Wash opens 8 renovated sites

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash unveils NIL ‘Car Wash Convos’

Carwash News: Bubble Bath partners with The Children’s Shelter to celebrate milestone

Carwash News: Legacy Capital Advisors announces sale of Standard Express Auto Wash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing