WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Classic Auto Spa - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash has acquired Classic Auto Spa in the Lafayette market, continuing WhiteWater’s growth in Louisiana, stated a company press release.
The acquisition of all three Classic Auto Spa locations (Lafayette, Broussard and Carencro), brings WhiteWater’s growth to 83 washes across six states and 12 MSAs.
This is WhiteWater’s second major acquisition within the Louisiana market this year, expanding the company’s footprint in the state to 10 locations and counting.
The Classic Auto Spa sites will have WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, complimentary customer amenities with every wash as well as create new career opportunities for the team.
WhiteWater will be onboarding Classic Auto Spa employees and rebranding each location under the WhiteWater Express banner in the coming months, along with offering new customer specials and promotions at all three locations.
“When it was time to sell our carwashes, we wanted a buyer with a strong reputation in the industry — one that would utilize our dedicated staff and continue to bring new carwash innovations to the Lafayette market. WhiteWater Express Car Wash is known for being a great place to work with unlimited career opportunities. These qualities, combined with the company’s strong operational background, made WhiteWater the obvious choice for us,” stated Mark Veverica, owner of Classic Auto Spa.
“Classic Auto Spa had great locations in areas experiencing tremendous growth,” said Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors. “As WhiteWater expands in the Louisiana market, the acquisition of Classic was a right fit, bringing with it the benefits of a strong existing leadership team and established community presence.”
Amplify Car Wash Advisors provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Classic Auto Spa, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the sale.
WhiteWater is actively pursuing its growth strategy in both existing and new markets for greenfield development and acquisitions. For any inquiries, please contact Henry Shine, chief financial officer, at [email protected] or (260) 437-5930.