WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Geaux Clean Car Wash

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash recently acquired Geaux Clean Car Wash, a leading operator in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to a press release.
With this expansion, WhiteWater now owns and operates 75 locations across six states and nine MSAs.
The acquisition of seven Geaux Clean Car Wash locations brings WhiteWater to the Baton Rouge market and into its sixth state, Louisiana.
WhiteWater will be onboarding all Geaux Clean employees and rebranding each location under the WhiteWater Express banner over the next few months.
The Geaux Clean acquisition sites will have WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans and complimentary customer amenities.
This continued growth will bring new career opportunities to Baton Rouge, along with differentiated employee benefits such as a customer tipping program and hiring referral incentives.
“Geaux Clean is delighted to partner up with Whitewater Express Car Wash in hopes of elevating the carwashing experience for our Baton Rouge area family. This partnership marks a significant moment in the advancement of our company, and we couldn’t think of better partners to embark on this journey with,” stated Stuart and Jill Carter, owners of Geaux Clean.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Geaux Clean team to our family. Louisiana is an exciting market for us to expand into and we plan to have at least 20 locations in the state. We look forward to working with Stuart and his team to continue to build locations and grow the WhiteWater brand,” stated Clayton Clark, president and chief operating officer of WhiteWater Express.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with locations spanning across the South and Midwest, WhiteWater is continuing its rapid growth through both greenfield development and acquisitions, with plans to reach 100 locations by the end of 2022.