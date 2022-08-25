WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Geaux Clean Car Wash

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash recently acquired Geaux Clean Car Wash, a leading operator in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to a press release.

With this expansion, WhiteWater now owns and operates 75 locations across six states and nine MSAs.

The acquisition of seven Geaux Clean Car Wash locations brings WhiteWater to the Baton Rouge market and into its sixth state, Louisiana.

WhiteWater will be onboarding all Geaux Clean employees and rebranding each location under the WhiteWater Express banner over the next few months.

The Geaux Clean acquisition sites will have WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans and complimentary customer amenities.

This continued growth will bring new career opportunities to Baton Rouge, along with differentiated employee benefits such as a customer tipping program and hiring referral incentives.