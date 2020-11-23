Connect with us
Carwash News

WhiteWater Express Car Wash reaches 20 locations

 

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash reached its 20th location on Nov. 16, 2020, according to a press release.

Since inception in 2016, WhiteWater Express Car Wash has doubled its number of locations each year, the release continued.

The growth of WhiteWater in 2020 has been achieved through acquisitions and greenfield development, the release noted.

Over the past month, WhiteWater has opened two locations, Hutto, Texas (Austin metro area), and Porter, Texas (Houston metro area), with two additional locations projected to open by the end of 2020, the release added.

With the most recent acquisition of Princeton Car Wash located in Princeton, Texas, WhiteWater now has nine locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, the release continued.

The site will be rebranded to WhiteWater Express and will offer unlimited memberships, a towel exchange program, vacuums and air guns consistent with all WhiteWater locations, the release stated.

“We are excited to continue our growth trajectory through our proven de novo strategy as well as by partnering with other leading operators either through acquisition or development partnership. The year 2021 is poised to be another banner year for WhiteWater, and we are proud to continue to create opportunities for our WhiteWater family,” said Steve Mathis, CEO of WhiteWater.

WhiteWater is actively pursuing its growth strategy in both existing and new markets.

For any inquiries about the growth initiatives of WhiteWater, please contact Henry Shine at [email protected] or (260) 437-5930.

