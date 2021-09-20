WhiteWater Express makes 2 acquisitions, opens another Michigan location

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquired Whitewalls Car Wash, a two-unit operator on Aug. 31st, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

WhiteWater will continue to expand in Houston with five grand openings scheduled in the next six months.

WhiteWater also acquired Mustang Express Car Wash, a newly built location in Marble Falls, Texas, on Aug. 18th; the wash is scheduled to open in the next two weeks.

WhiteWater has two additional locations in Austin opening in the next four months.

As part of these acquisitions, WhiteWater will be onboarding all employees, as is its custom.

WhiteWater will continue to offer its signature unlimited membership program, towel exchange program, vacuums, mat cleaners and air guns at all locations.

WhiteWater also celebrated the opening of 5032 S Cedar St. in Lansing, Michigan, on Aug. 12th.

WhiteWater is scheduled to open or acquire four more locations in Michigan in 2021 as it continues its growth in the Midwest through its development partnership with the HyperShine Car Wash team.