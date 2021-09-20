 WhiteWater Express makes 2 acquisitions, opens another Michigan location
WhiteWater Express makes 2 acquisitions, opens another Michigan location

Carwash News

WhiteWater Express makes 2 acquisitions, opens another Michigan location

 

on

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquired Whitewalls Car Wash, a two-unit operator on Aug. 31st, according to a press release.

WhiteWater will continue to expand in Houston with five grand openings scheduled in the next six months.

WhiteWater also acquired Mustang Express Car Wash, a newly built location in Marble Falls, Texas, on Aug. 18th; the wash is scheduled to open in the next two weeks.

WhiteWater has two additional locations in Austin opening in the next four months.

As part of these acquisitions, WhiteWater will be onboarding all employees, as is its custom.

WhiteWater will continue to offer its signature unlimited membership program, towel exchange program, vacuums, mat cleaners and air guns at all locations.

WhiteWater also celebrated the opening of 5032 S Cedar St. in Lansing, Michigan, on Aug. 12th.

WhiteWater is scheduled to open or acquire four more locations in Michigan in 2021 as it continues its growth in the Midwest through its development partnership with the HyperShine Car Wash team.

“Our recent acquisitions and grand openings are a great representation of the WhiteWater growth strategy,” stated Henry Shine, chief financial officer and head of development of WhiteWater. “Whitewalls represents a blue-chip acquisition in our original market. The Marble Falls acquisition shows our ability to provide solutions to sellers out of normal course, and our grand opening in Lansing is another example of executing our greenfield strategy to help us grow in new markets. We are extremely excited to continue this growth through 2021 and beyond.”

