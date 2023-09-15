 ZIPS celebrates grand opening of 2nd Detroit Lakes carwash

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

ZIPS celebrates grand opening of 2nd Detroit Lakes carwash

Detroit Lakes, Minn. — ZIPS presented a $500 donation to Patriot Assistance Dogs to help continue their efforts to serve local veterans.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Detroit Lakes, Minn. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening of its second Detroit Lakes location at 1415 US Hwy 10 West, which now offers the brand’s newest graphene matrix, Ultra HD Glaze, available in the ZIPS Premier Wash package.

Related Articles

ZIPS will be offering free Premier Washes Sept. 14-17 during the grand opening, plus free air fresheners while supplies last.

The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce co-hosted a ribbon cutting with ZIPS on Sept. 14 to celebrate the expansion in Detroit Lakes and honor other local organizations.

“We’re grateful for the continued investment ZIPS is making in Detroit Lakes with the addition of their second location and applaud their efforts to make this grand opening a true community event by recognizing Patriot Assistance Dogs during the ceremony on Thursday and hosting Wood Fire Pizza on site during the event so the community can support another local business and get a free carwash at the same time,” said Carrie Johnston, president, Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Patriot Assistance Dogs provides highly trained, certified psychiatric service dogs to qualified U.S. Military veterans.

The local non-profit organization believes that veterans and dogs are entitled to be treated with respect and care for their emotional and physical well-being.

This results in highly trained, competent dogs and confident teams who continually improve the quality of life for veterans and these rescued canines.

ZIPS will be presenting a $500 donation to help continue their efforts to serve local veterans.

“Our Premier Wash offers our highest level of cleaning and vehicle protection, featuring Ultra HD Glaze and Graphene-Ceramic Fusion X and we’re proud to provide this product and other new services to our loyal customers at two locations in Detroit Lakes,” said John Dunn, area vice president, ZIPS Car Wash. “You really have to see the difference in our Premier Wash for yourself, so we’re asking members and nonmembers to visit our new location and give these products a try for free this weekend,” he added.

ZIPS Premier Wash package is calibrated to clean off dirt and grime, seal the vehicle’s clearcoat, protect surfaces from color-fading UV rays, prevent contaminants from sticking, and give the vehicle and tires incredible shine, the company said.

Plus, complimentary self-serve detailing amenities, including free turbo vacs, towels, and surface cleaner are always available.

Photo credit: Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce

You May Also Like

Turbo Tint in OK City
Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash is a Proud Sponsor of Texas Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas — ZIPS, along with LEARFIELD Studios, will kick off Season 2 of its “Car Wash Convos” by featuring four Longhorns student-athletes.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

AUSTIN, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a recent press release the expansion of its multi-year investment in collegiate athletics to include The University of Texas Longhorns in the 2023-2024 athletics year through its continued sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD.

ZIPS, along with LEARFIELD Studios, will kick off Season 2 of its approach to NIL, the use of name, image and likeness, in "Car Wash Convos" by featuring four Longhorns student-athletes, including Marilyn Nwora, representing Track and Field, and Shay Holle, representing Women's Basketball, in upcoming episodes.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
CYBER Express Wash closes on new supercenter in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Customers can vacuum their vehicles, wash their mats and more from the comfort of the fully indoor heated facilities.

By PCD Staff
Benny’s joins forces with LSU Athletics as proud partner

BATON ROUGE, La. — The company recently expanded its location near the LSU campus, and it will soon feature a B-Quik convenience store alongside its current carwash services.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash expands collegiate partnerships, NIL with LEARFIELD

PLANO, Texas — Season 2 of “Car Wash Convos” to feature 22 new student-athletes, continuing to connect universities, student-athletes and fans in ZIPS communities.

By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts ranks on 2023 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK — The Inc. 5000 class represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and more.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

NSK presented with Motion’s Supplier of the Year award 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services.

By PCD Staff
ISTOBAL to attend 2023 NACS Show with latest rollover

ATLANTA — The company will showcase its high-end rollover that allows a flexible configuration for program customization, extra options and more efficient and connected technology.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Orlando hosts customer appreciation days

ORLANDO, Fla. — ZIPS offered $5 Premier Washes and free giveaways Aug. 23-27 at all Orlando locations.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash joins Take 5 Oil Change for fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 is offering prizes and special offers to those who participate in the fundraiser.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash Joins Take 5 Oil Change for 18th Annual Children’s Hospital Fundraiser