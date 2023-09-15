ZIPS celebrates grand opening of 2nd Detroit Lakes carwash

Detroit Lakes, Minn. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening of its second Detroit Lakes location at 1415 US Hwy 10 West, which now offers the brand’s newest graphene matrix, Ultra HD Glaze, available in the ZIPS Premier Wash package.

ZIPS will be offering free Premier Washes Sept. 14-17 during the grand opening, plus free air fresheners while supplies last.

The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce co-hosted a ribbon cutting with ZIPS on Sept. 14 to celebrate the expansion in Detroit Lakes and honor other local organizations.

“We’re grateful for the continued investment ZIPS is making in Detroit Lakes with the addition of their second location and applaud their efforts to make this grand opening a true community event by recognizing Patriot Assistance Dogs during the ceremony on Thursday and hosting Wood Fire Pizza on site during the event so the community can support another local business and get a free carwash at the same time,” said Carrie Johnston, president, Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Patriot Assistance Dogs provides highly trained, certified psychiatric service dogs to qualified U.S. Military veterans.

The local non-profit organization believes that veterans and dogs are entitled to be treated with respect and care for their emotional and physical well-being.

This results in highly trained, competent dogs and confident teams who continually improve the quality of life for veterans and these rescued canines.

ZIPS will be presenting a $500 donation to help continue their efforts to serve local veterans.

“Our Premier Wash offers our highest level of cleaning and vehicle protection, featuring Ultra HD Glaze and Graphene-Ceramic Fusion X and we’re proud to provide this product and other new services to our loyal customers at two locations in Detroit Lakes,” said John Dunn, area vice president, ZIPS Car Wash. “You really have to see the difference in our Premier Wash for yourself, so we’re asking members and nonmembers to visit our new location and give these products a try for free this weekend,” he added.

ZIPS Premier Wash package is calibrated to clean off dirt and grime, seal the vehicle’s clearcoat, protect surfaces from color-fading UV rays, prevent contaminants from sticking, and give the vehicle and tires incredible shine, the company said.

Plus, complimentary self-serve detailing amenities, including free turbo vacs, towels, and surface cleaner are always available.

Photo credit: Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce