ZIPS Car Wash acquires Fire Station Express

With this acquisition, ZIPS Car Wash now owns and operates 12 locations across north Georgia and over 230 locations across the country.

“Our concentrated growth in Atlanta-metro this year means added convenience and benefits for our unlimited wash club members, who can wash at any of our 12 stores expanding across the city,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “One of our key goals is a strong market presence in the communities we serve, and we expect there will be more growth in this part of the state in 2022 as our business model lends itself to further expansion in the area.”