 ZIPS Car Wash acquires Fire Station Express
Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash acquires Fire Station Express

 

on

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash acquired the single-site Fire Station Express Car Wash in Watkinsville, Georgia, as announced in a recent press release.

With this acquisition, ZIPS Car Wash now owns and operates 12 locations across north Georgia and over 230 locations across the country.

“Our concentrated growth in Atlanta-metro this year means added convenience and benefits for our unlimited wash club members, who can wash at any of our 12 stores expanding across the city,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “One of our key goals is a strong market presence in the communities we serve, and we expect there will be more growth in this part of the state in 2022 as our business model lends itself to further expansion in the area.”

Fire Station Express operated a single site in Watkinsville focused on benefitting the local community.

ZIPS will continue in those efforts by supporting local organizations through its own fundraising platforms.

An added benefit to Fire Station’s unlimited wash club members is the ZIPSme portal, which launched earlier this month.

The online tool allows ZIPS unlimited wash club members to have online, unlimited access to manage their account and receive exclusive member perks.

“We’re leveraging partnerships and relationships with businesses across the country to ensure our customers get the most out of their membership with us,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We feel this is one of the many benefits that comes with the size and growth of our company. We still operate as a small business in so many ways, but we can now bring added value to our customers as we expand across the country.”

The newest ZIPS Car Wash in Watkinsville, Georgia, is located at 1000 Hog Mountain Rd.

