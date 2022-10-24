ZIPS Car Wash acquires Jet Brite Car Wash

CHICAGO — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of Jet Brite Car Wash, an 11-store carwash chain based in Chicago, Illinois.

This acquisition includes three additional sites currently under development and brings ZIPS into the Chicagoland area further expanding its Midwest presence.

This is ZIPS’ 25th closing transaction for this year, which is a record year of expansion with 61 stores acquired in 2022.

ZIPS Car Wash now owns and operates nearly 275 locations across the country under the ZIPS, Rocket Express and now Jet Brite carwash brands.

“We see this acquisition as an opportunity for both of these great brands to learn best practices from each other,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “Jet Brite is known for its exceptional operations and extreme focus on a great carwash experience for every customer. We’re confident that we can continue their legacy to faithfully serve Chicagoland residents, and plan to bring their expertise to our growing chain of express carwash operations.”