 ZIPS Car Wash continues Atlanta metro area expansion
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ZIPS Car Wash continues Atlanta metro area expansion

Seventh annual Soapy Joe’s Day

ZIPS Car Wash offers Tax Day deal

Market Focus: GO Car Wash plants over 35,000 trees with One Tree Planted
Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash continues Atlanta metro area expansion

 

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the second acquisition of a Fast Trac Car Wash location in Rockmart, Georgia.

With this acquisition, ZIPS Car Wash now owns and operates 12 locations across north Georgia and over 230 locations across the country.

“We’re continuing to grow a strong market presence across the Atlanta metro [area], and we expect there will be more expansion in this part of the state this year as our growth strategy lends itself to more development in this area,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “The Fast Trac Team has been a great organization to work with over the last two acquisitions and they’ve operated exceptional locations that we’re pleased to bring into the ZIPS brand.”  

Customers can also find convenient ZIPS locations in the suburbs of Atlanta, including locations in Cedartown, Cartersville and Dallas, Georgia, which is where the growing chain acquired its first Fast Trac location earlier this year.

“We are excited to hand this location off to ZIPS and all that their brand has to offer to our customer base, including the member perks, community partnerships and their priority of hiring former military servicemen and women,” said Randy Ready, owner, Fast Trac Car Wash. “We’ve truly enjoyed serving the community of Rockmart and we’re excited to see how ZIPS steps in to take care of our customer base.” 

ZIPS Car Wash in Rockmart, Georgia, is located at 1464 Chattahoochee

