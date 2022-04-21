ZIPS Car Wash continues Atlanta metro area expansion

Click Here to Read More

With this acquisition, ZIPS Car Wash now owns and operates 12 locations across north Georgia and over 230 locations across the country.

“We’re continuing to grow a strong market presence across the Atlanta metro [area], and we expect there will be more expansion in this part of the state this year as our growth strategy lends itself to more development in this area,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “The Fast Trac Team has been a great organization to work with over the last two acquisitions and they’ve operated exceptional locations that we’re pleased to bring into the ZIPS brand.”