ZIPS Car Wash moves into Savannah

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash moves into Savannah

 

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a recent press release the acquisition of three express carwash sites from Mint Car Wash with locations in Savannah, Georgia. 

These are the first sites to be owned and operated by ZIPS in Savannah. 

ZIPS Car Wash currently operates 16 stores across Georgia. 

“Our aggressive expansion in 2022 has brought to us significant growth across the northern half of Georgia,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “In addition to the three sites in Savannah, ZIPS recently added to its portfolio four locations in Hilton Head, South Carolina, so we can now offer seven convenient locations nearby.”  

The three acquired locations from Mint Car Wash are successful businesses equipped with the latest equipment in carwashing. 

ZIPS will continue to provide ceramic products, free towels, surface cleaner and free self-serve vacuums, which are consistent offerings at all of ZIPS 235 locations. 

Customers with an existing unlimited membership won’t see any disruption in their unlimited services. 

In the coming weeks, customers will have access to the ZIPSme portal, where they can gain access to manage their unlimited account, enjoy partner perks and enter to win giveaways. 

“While we’re still in the process of transitioning these sites to the ZIPS brand, we’re excited to announce our presence in the market and look forward to serving customers at all of our stores in the area,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “The added convenience of seven locations in a concentrated area will allow customers access to carwashing with us to remove the salt and sand from their vehicles whenever they need it at a location that is most convenient to them.”

The newly acquired locations are located in Savannah at 1000 Abercorn St., 4747 US-80 and 302 Commercial Dr.

