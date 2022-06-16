ZIPS Car Wash moves into Savannah

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a recent press release the acquisition of three express carwash sites from Mint Car Wash with locations in Savannah, Georgia.

These are the first sites to be owned and operated by ZIPS in Savannah.

ZIPS Car Wash currently operates 16 stores across Georgia.

“Our aggressive expansion in 2022 has brought to us significant growth across the northern half of Georgia,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “In addition to the three sites in Savannah, ZIPS recently added to its portfolio four locations in Hilton Head, South Carolina, so we can now offer seven convenient locations nearby.”

The three acquired locations from Mint Car Wash are successful businesses equipped with the latest equipment in carwashing.

ZIPS will continue to provide ceramic products, free towels, surface cleaner and free self-serve vacuums, which are consistent offerings at all of ZIPS 235 locations.