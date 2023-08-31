ZIPS Car Wash expands collegiate partnerships and NIL with LEARFIELD

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the expansion of its multi-year investment in collegiate athletics to 14 schools and 22 new student-athletes in the 2023-2024 academic year through its continued sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD, the media and technology company powering college sports.

As part of the program, ZIPS is now the Proud Sponsor of three new schools, including The University of Texas, Virginia Tech and The University of Memphis.

ZIPS, along with LEARFIELD Studios, will kick off Season 2 of “Car Wash Convos,” which feature student athletes from six universities in 22 episodes to be released this academic year.

“The collaboration between LEARFIELD Studios and ZIPS to create ‘Car Wash Convos’ proved to be unique to engage fans — allowing student-athletes the opportunity to build their brand and online communities while proudly wearing their school’s logos as they were featured in laid-back interviews during a few minutes of a ZIPS carwash,” said Roy Seinfeld, senior vice president of national sales for LEARFIELD.

Season 1 of “Car Wash Convos” resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

While new student athletes will be featured this season, the interview hosts from Season 1 will remain the same, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department.

ZIPS will continue to engage LEARFIELD to connect school IP with student-athletes in name, image and likeness (NIL) in “Car Wash Convos” Season 2.

With the addition of 10 athlete integrations this year, 22 episodes will air this season on social platforms like YouTube and Instagram featuring interviews with male and female student-athletes representing football, basketball, baseball and Olympic sports like swimming and gymnastics from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Memphis and Texas.

The confirmed student athletes for Car Wash Convos Season 2, from the following Universities, include:

Arkansas : Raheim (Rocket) Sanders, football; Jensen Scalzo, gymnastics; Hannah Camenzind, softball; Lauren Camenzind, softball

: Raheim (Rocket) Sanders, football; Jensen Scalzo, gymnastics; Hannah Camenzind, softball; Lauren Camenzind, softball Memphis : Joel Williams, football; Madison Griggs, women’s basketball

: Joel Williams, football; Madison Griggs, women’s basketball North Carolina: RJ Davis, men’s basketball; Caitlyn Wurzburger, women’s lacrosse; Samantha Meza, women’s soccer

RJ Davis, men’s basketball; Caitlyn Wurzburger, women’s lacrosse; Samantha Meza, women’s soccer Tennessee : Kiki Milloy, softball; Tess Darby, women’s basketball

: Kiki Milloy, softball; Tess Darby, women’s basketball Texas: Marilyn Nwora, women’s track and field; Shay Holle, women’s basketball

“Connecting with universities, student-athletes and their fans in the communities we serve is the ultimate win for us through our extensive partnership with LEARFIELD,” said Mark Youngworth, COO, ZIPS Car Wash. “We saw incredible engagement by fans with both our brand and our local team members in our first year of the partnership and we look forward to expanding our reach this year with added benefits for our customers and fans.”

Fans can expect new opportunities at their local ZIPS this year to win tickets to sporting events, meet student-athletes and mascots and receive free co-branded giveaways.

Fans can win big every week with ZIPS new $10 Tuesdays as the brand celebrates its school partnerships with discounted carwashes associated with each university at participating locations.

ZIPS will continue to have category exclusivity at its respective SEC, Big 12, ACC and AAC member schools, where LEARFIELD is the athletics multimedia rightsholder.

Students can see if their school made the ZIPS list and enter for a chance to win tickets to see their favorite team by visiting zipscarwash.com and clicking College Fans.