Club Car Wash expands reach in Midwest

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The family-owned company opened four stores, reaching new cities in Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

By PCD Staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash has announced in a press release that it expanded its reach in four states during the month of March.

The family-owned company opened four stores, reaching new cities in Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Club Car Wash now operates 129 express carwashes in nine different states, with plans to open locations in Tennessee in the month of April.

Each of the four locations that opened in March offered customers an MVP Wash for just $1 during its grand opening celebration.

A $25 value, the MVP Wash offers the addition of Ceramic X3 protectant to the Club Car Wash menu.

Ceramic X3 is a detail-grade product that bonds with the vehicle’s surface leaving a slick, durable layer of protection with superior gloss.

Along with the Ceramic X3 protectant, the MVP Wash also includes a presoak, wheel brightener, spot free rinse, under body spray, wheel blaster, tire shine, triple polish, Foaminator bath and high-power blowers.

Grand opening proceeds of $18,345.75 were donated to local organizations, including EveryChild in Moline, Illinios; Kickin’ Childhood Hunger in Stillwater, Oklahoma; Humble and Kind in Bellevue, Nebraska; and Cinderella Pet Rescue in Mission, Texas.

Club Car Wash expects to open an additional six locations during the month of April, including stores in Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Proceeds from the grand opening celebrations at each location will support local charities in each community.

Club Car Wash has continued its Ten Dollar Tuesday initiative in 2023, offering its top-of-the-line MVP Wash for $10 every Tuesday.

Proceeds are donated to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Club Car Wash began its charitable corporate partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in 2021, and since the start of the Ten Dollar Tuesday initiative, the funds raised have contributed directly to 17 children’s hospitals.

A total of $49,415 will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the month of March, and Club Car Wash has raised $183,847 to support children’s hospitals this year.

Club Car Wash offers a full menu of wash options for a variety of customers.

The menu of washes includes a Rookie Wash, VIP Wash, Elite Wash and the MVP Wash, each including free towel and vacuum usage.

Each wash option can be purchased individually or as part of a monthly unlimited membership option.

