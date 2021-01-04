ZIPS hits 200 stores

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash has announced the acquisition of five more Blue Iguana Car Wash locations, following a 2019 acquisition of three Blue Iguana locations in Kentucky and Indiana, according to a press release.

This acquisition expands the ZIPS footprint in greater St. Louis, so the growing chain will now operate 18 locations in the area, the release continued.

“We’re thankful the Blue Iguana team has entrusted us with five additional stores in the St. Louis market, giving ZIPS a strong presence, specifically for its unlimited wash club members,” said Gene Dinkens, president of ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re excited to offer our unlimited services to customers across the city and hope the community is able to see the added convenience and value these new stores bring to their membership.”

ZIPS Car Wash will now serve customers at the following locations:

11647 St. Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton, MO 63044

1008 Hwy. K, O’Fallon, MO 63366

9430 Page Ave., Overland, MO 63132

3410 S. Kings Highway Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63139

4453 Meramec Bottom Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129

“It’s been our goal for several years to reach 200 stores, and while it’s a great milestone for ZIPS, our focus in 2021 will be on each community and every customer we serve,” said Brett Overman, founder and CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “By developing local partnerships, sponsorships and our new 24-hour clean car guarantee, we think 2021 will the best year yet for our team members, our loyal fans and the communities we serve.”