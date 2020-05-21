Connect with us
ZIPS opens new location in Asheville

 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— ZIPS Car Wash has announced the opening of its newest location at 1143 Tunnel Rd. in the Oteen neighborhood of Asheville, North Carolina, according to a press release. 

“We’re looking forward to expanding our services in the Asheville area, especially to our most loyal fans, those with an unlimited wash club membership,” said David Cook, regional manager for ZIPS Car Wash. “Our newest location in Oteen is a brand-new facility and will be available as a fifth location in the area for club members to enjoy their unlimited pass,” Cook added.  

Additional ZIPS in greater Asheville include locations at: 

  • 360 Airport Rd., Arden, NC 28704
  • 125 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC 28805
  • 886 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC 28704
  • 1 Gill Rd., Weaverville, NC 28787.

“Our newest ZIPS offers the latest equipment in carwashing and should bring added convenience to local customers. With free self-serve vacuums and several carwash price points, we aim to make our services affordable and convenient for every type of carwash user,” Cook explains. 

ZIPS hopes its Asheville area customers will sign up for the company’s Rewards App and take advantage of being recognized for their frequent visits, the release added.

Customers will receive a free wash just for signing up, and once a $100 threshold is reached, additional freebies will roll into consumers’ apps, the release concluded. 

