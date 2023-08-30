 ZIPS Orlando hosts customer appreciation days

ORLANDO, Fla. — ZIPS offered $5 Premier Washes and free giveaways Aug. 23-27 at all Orlando locations.

By PCD Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — ZIPS Car Wash recently upgraded and fully transitioned its six Orlando area locations to the ZIPS brand and is celebrating its new services, including its newest graphene product, Ultra HD Glaze, available in the new ZIPS Premier Wash package, according to a press release.

Customers could enjoy a $5 Premier Wash (a $25 savings) Aug. 2– 27, 2023, during ZIPS Customer Appreciation Days at any Orlando area location, plus free air fresheners while supplies lasted.

“Our Premier Wash offers our highest level of cleaning and vehicle protection, featuring Ultra HD Glaze and Graphene-Ceramic Fusion X. This package includes everything you need to keep your vehicle looking great and protected between carwashes,” said Mark Youngworth, chief operating officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re proud to provide this product and other new services to our loyal customers in Orlando and hope that customers will come try it this week to see the difference for themselves,” he added.

ZIPS Premier Wash is a brand-new service available at all six Orlando area locations and offers layer after layer of exceptional exterior protection for a vehicle. This package is calibrated to clean off dirt and grime, seal a vehicle’s clearcoat, protect surfaces from color-fading UV rays, prevent contaminants from sticking, and give a vehicle and tires incredible SHINE and includes the following products:

  • Triple Foam Conditioner
  • Z Hot Wax
  • Tire Shine and Wheel Cleaner
  • Graphene-Ceramic Fusion X
  • Ultra HD Glaze
  • Plus, complimentary self-serve detailing amenities (free vacs, towels, surface cleaner)

ZIPS Car Wash Customer Appreciation Days were also centered around celebrating its team members for their efforts to help enhance the services at all six area locations.

