AUSTIN, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a recent press release the expansion of its multi-year investment in collegiate athletics to include The University of Texas Longhorns in the 2023-2024 athletics year through its continued sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD.

ZIPS, along with LEARFIELD Studios, will kick off Season 2 of its approach to NIL, the use of name, image and likeness, in “Car Wash Convos” by featuring four Longhorns student-athletes, including Marilyn Nwora, representing Track and Field, and Shay Holle, representing Women’s Basketball, in upcoming episodes.

“We’re expanding our partnership as we continue to engage in the LEARFIELD Allied program to connect school IP with student-athletes through NIL in Car Wash Convos Season 2,” said Mark Youngworth, COO, ZIPS Car Wash. “With the addition of 10 NIL agreements this year, Season 2 will include 22 episodes airing on social platforms like YouTube and Instagram featuring interviews with male and female student-athletes representing football, basketball, baseball and Olympic sports like swimming and gymnastics from the universities of Arkansas, North Carolina, Memphis, Tennessee, and Texas,” he added.

ZIPS Car Wash is a Proud Sponsor of Texas Athletics and will host a pep rally in Dripping Springs, Texas, on Nov. 2 to celebrate the partnership and will give away two tickets to the big game against Kansas State, free co-branded giveaways and a Longhorns prize pack at the event.

Fans can enter to win tickets now to Texas Football, Texas Men’s Basketball and Texas Baseball in the 2023-2024 athletics year.

“We’re excited to support Texas Athletics and their fanbase as we bring the Longhorns into our commitment to collegiate sports,” said Youngworth. “After just a year of investment in other schools, we’ve seen how connecting with fans and our local communities brings us together with our customers. It’s our hope to have that same bond formed with customers in Dripping Springs and across the state as we extend benefits of the partnership like ticket giveaways and our new LONGHORNS $10 Tuesdays, which will be available at over 30 ZIPS locations in Texas,” he added.

Its overall sponsorship agreement provides ZIPS with significant brand visibility among the university’s fanbase through assets that integrate use of university marks, including radio spots and social campaigns targeted through LEARFIELD’s Fan365 digital platform.

Customers win with the partnership every week with ZIPS new LONGHORNS $10 Tuesday carwash as the brand celebrates its school partnership by offering its Pro Car Wash at a discount each week at participating locations.

Find a participating ZIPS Car Wash at zipscarwash.com and click College Fans.

To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com.