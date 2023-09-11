 ZIPS is now Proud Sponsor of Virginia Tech Hokies

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

ZIPS is now Proud Sponsor of Virginia Tech Hokies

SALEM, Va. — ZIPS in Salem will host a pep rally prior to the game against Syracuse, where they’ll give away tickets to the game, free co-branded air fresheners and a HOKIES prize pack.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

SALEM, Va. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the expansion of its multi-year investment in collegiate athletics to include Virginia Tech in the 2023-2024 academic year through its continued sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD.

Related Articles

ZIPS is now a Proud Sponsor of the Virginia Tech Hokies and offers services at eight locations in Virginia and 280 locations across the country.

“We’re excited to support the HOKIES and their fanbase as we bring Virginia Tech into our commitment to collegiate sports,” said Mark Youngworth, COO, ZIPS Car Wash. “After just a year of investment in other schools, we’ve seen how connecting with fans and our local communities brings us together with our customers. It’s our hope to have that same bond formed with customers in Salem, Roanoke and surrounding areas as we extend benefits of the partnership to them through ticket giveaways, mascot appearances on site and our new HOKIES $10 Tuesday,” he added.

ZIPS in Salem will host a pep rally on Oct. 25 at 1706 W Main St. prior to the ACC game against Syracuse.

ZIPS will give away tickets to the big game, free co-branded air fresheners and a HOKIES prize pack at the event where HokieBird will be ready to take photos and greet customers.

Fans can now enter to win tickets across major sporting events at Virginia Tech in the 2023-2024 academic year.

Its overall sponsorship agreement provides ZIPS with significant brand visibility among the university’s fanbase through assets that integrate use of university marks, including radio spots and social campaigns targeted through LEARFIELD’s Fan365 digital platform.

Customers win with the partnership every week with ZIPS new HOKIES $10 Tuesday carwash as the brand celebrates its school partnership by offering its Pro Car Wash at a discount each week at participating locations.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash expands collegiate partnerships, NIL with LEARFIELD

PLANO, Texas — Season 2 of “Car Wash Convos” to feature 22 new student-athletes, continuing to connect universities, student-athletes and fans in ZIPS communities.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the expansion of its multi-year investment in collegiate athletics to 14 schools and 22 new student-athletes in the 2023-2024 academic year through its continued sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD, the media and technology company powering college sports.

As part of the program, ZIPS is now the Proud Sponsor of three new schools, including The University of Texas, Virginia Tech and The University of Memphis.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Express Wash Concepts ranks on 2023 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK — The Inc. 5000 class represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and more.

By PCD Staff
NSK presented with Motion’s Supplier of the Year award 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services.

By PCD Staff
ISTOBAL to attend 2023 NACS Show with latest rollover

ATLANTA — The company will showcase its high-end rollover that allows a flexible configuration for program customization, extra options and more efficient and connected technology.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Orlando hosts customer appreciation days

ORLANDO, Fla. — ZIPS offered $5 Premier Washes and free giveaways Aug. 23-27 at all Orlando locations.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Take 5 Car Wash joins Take 5 Oil Change for fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 is offering prizes and special offers to those who participate in the fundraiser.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash Joins Take 5 Oil Change for 18th Annual Children’s Hospital Fundraiser
Focused Car Wash Solutions launches Wild Blue in Missouri

MARSHALL, Mo. — Wild Blue opened with two pay lanes, one teller lane and one auto-teller lane.

By PCD Staff
Mint Eco celebrates grand opening in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — To commemorate the grand opening, Mint Eco will be offering free carwashes Sept. 1-8.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express opens 3 new locations in the Midwest

HOUSTON — These new sites bring the company’s footprint in Ohio to 19 locations and 14 locations in Michigan.

By PCD Staff