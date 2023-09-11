ZIPS is now Proud Sponsor of Virginia Tech Hokies

SALEM, Va. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the expansion of its multi-year investment in collegiate athletics to include Virginia Tech in the 2023-2024 academic year through its continued sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD.

ZIPS is now a Proud Sponsor of the Virginia Tech Hokies and offers services at eight locations in Virginia and 280 locations across the country.

“We’re excited to support the HOKIES and their fanbase as we bring Virginia Tech into our commitment to collegiate sports,” said Mark Youngworth, COO, ZIPS Car Wash. “After just a year of investment in other schools, we’ve seen how connecting with fans and our local communities brings us together with our customers. It’s our hope to have that same bond formed with customers in Salem, Roanoke and surrounding areas as we extend benefits of the partnership to them through ticket giveaways, mascot appearances on site and our new HOKIES $10 Tuesday,” he added.

ZIPS in Salem will host a pep rally on Oct. 25 at 1706 W Main St. prior to the ACC game against Syracuse.

ZIPS will give away tickets to the big game, free co-branded air fresheners and a HOKIES prize pack at the event where HokieBird will be ready to take photos and greet customers.

Fans can now enter to win tickets across major sporting events at Virginia Tech in the 2023-2024 academic year.

Its overall sponsorship agreement provides ZIPS with significant brand visibility among the university’s fanbase through assets that integrate use of university marks, including radio spots and social campaigns targeted through LEARFIELD’s Fan365 digital platform.

Customers win with the partnership every week with ZIPS new HOKIES $10 Tuesday carwash as the brand celebrates its school partnership by offering its Pro Car Wash at a discount each week at participating locations.