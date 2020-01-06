2 shot at carwash

ERWIN, N.C. — According to www.wral.com , two people were shot at a carwash early on Jan. 3rd and the following day, one suspect was arrested.

A man and a woman were at Sunshine Car Wash on South 13th St. around 1 a.m. when they were shot, the article continued.

The male victim ran down the street, knocking door to door for help, and a neighbor ended up calling 911, the article noted.

Both victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the article noted.

On Jan. 4th, Coralee Hunt was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and she is being held on $350,000 bond, the article concluded.

