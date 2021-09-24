 The 2021 NRCC is a safe bet
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

The 2021 NRCC is a safe bet

on

Q&A with NRCC's Suzanne Stansbury

on

2021 NRCC Exhibitor Listing and Floor Plan

on

2021 NRCC Schedule of Events
September 2021

bet, all-in, poker chips

Industry Events

The 2021 NRCC is a safe bet

This event comes back after a one-year absence.
on

Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

After the coronavirus and its massive ripple effects sidelined the 2020 version of this show, as well as additional events in our industry and others, Northeast Regional Carwash Convention’s (NRCC) organizers doubled down on their efforts to produce an excellent educational program, coinciding with one of the largest annual show floors of carwash equipment, chemicals, tools and innovations.

Scheduled for Oct. 4-6 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, the 2021 NRCC is sure to provide value and a positive return on the investment to attend. NRCC is an annual, regional event that is planned by members of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, the Connecticut Carwash Association, the New York State Car Wash Association, the Car Wash Operators of New Jersey and the New England Carwash Association. This year’s host is the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association.

After the tough decision to cancel the 2020 show, I interviewed NRCC board member Suzanne Stansbury in a video interview for Carwash.com.

“Leading into 2020, the board had decided to put more money into our educational track,” stated Stansbury during that video interview.

This focus has led to a renewed educational program for the 2021 NRCC that features high-profile speakers, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, as well as industry thought-leader panels.

In addition to the Schedule of Events, this guide will help you navigate the show floor and also provide some background information on the event and its organizers.

Be sure to visit Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine at booth #531. We would love to hear your thoughts about the show or the industry in general. The conversations and ideas we hear from readers help us shape the content package of our print and digital products. We look forward to seeing you in Atlantic City at the 2021 NRCC.

