 3 detailers join Detail Mafia to prep multi-million-dollar exotics
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

3 detailers join Detail Mafia to prep multi-million-dollar exotics for Monterey Car Week

on

CWONJ donates nearly $90,000 to Children's Specialized Hospitals

on

CWA advises Blue Hen Car Wash on its successful sale to Splash In Eco Car Wash

on

Quick Quack Car Wash announces acquisition of Gorilla Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

Current Digital Issue

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 126: 2022 NRCC Preview

The co-chairman of the 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention give us a look into the upcoming event.

Wash Talk ep. 124: Meet Iona Kearney

The 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher reflects on her time in carwashing.

Wash Talk ep. 123: Appreciating Carwash Employees

Following the announcement of the 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher, we look at what makes carwash employees special.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

3 detailers join Detail Mafia to prep multi-million-dollar exotics for Monterey Car Week

 

on

MONTEREY, Calif. — Three detailers trained by Renny Doyle’s Detailing Success joined the Detail Mafia at the Monterey Jet Center to prepare millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles for display at the annual Hagerty Motorlux (formerly the Gordon McCall Motorsports Revival) and The Quail Motorsports Gathering out on the Monterey peninsula, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The swanky Wednesday night soiree officially kicked off Monterey Car Week, taking place from Aug. 12-21.

The three expert detailers are Josh Pierce, dually certified automotive detailer and operator of Carousel Auto Appearance in Iowa City; Anthony Aguilar, dually certified automotive and aircraft detailer and owner of Revive Auto Solutions in El Paso; and retired CAL FIRE engineer and paramedic Samantha Sweeden of Bella Vita Mobile Detailing in Scotts Valley, who has existing customers up and down the Central California coast from San Francisco to Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Hagerty Motorlux called the event “reimagined” as it built on the McCall legacy with more immersive displays showcasing automotive, aviation, fashion and design innovation all in one extravagant evening.

Advertisement

New this year is a live boutique automotive auction platform, offering about 80 exceptional motor cars presented by Broad Arrow Auctions.

This year’s team, hosted by P&S Detailing Products, the official detail supplier for the events, ensured each vehicle was in supreme condition for the shows, including some that may appear in the grand finale for the week, the Pebble Beach Concurs D’elegance on Aug. 21.

“This is the eighth year P&S Detail Products and the Detail Mafia have headed the official detail team at these events and my first year on the Motorlux/Quail team,” said Pierce.

Advertisement

“The whole crew and I are very excited to prepare these amazing vehicle collections and exotics that will be on display,” said Aguilar.

“I always treat these priceless vehicles with respect, and I consider it an honor to bring my skills to this very prominent event,” said Sweeden.

The team said they used the very best in professional grade detailing products made by P&S Detail Sales, the same products the trio uses on local client’s cars.

All three detailers are certified, and skills validated by the International Detailing Association ensuring their work is of the highest quality; and they are all three trained and certified by the “Detailer of Air Force One,” Renny Doyle of Detailing Success in Big Bear, California.

Advertisement

Aguilar is currently a member of Doyle’s Detail Mafia.

Pierce and Sweeden are working towards their “made-man” status.

For more information about being chosen for the Hagerty Motorlux detailing team, contact Josh Pierce at (319) 444-0670; Anthony Aguilar at Revive Auto Solutions at (915) 274-2003; and Samantha Sweeden at (831) 346-2221.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mint Smartwash opens in Regina

Carwash News: Jax Kar Wash adds 11 locations

Carwash News: Mammoth Holdings adds Florida location

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces 4 new locations

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing