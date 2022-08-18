3 detailers join Detail Mafia to prep multi-million-dollar exotics

MONTEREY, Calif. — Three detailers trained by Renny Doyle’s Detailing Success joined the Detail Mafia at the Monterey Jet Center to prepare millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles for display at the annual Hagerty Motorlux (formerly the Gordon McCall Motorsports Revival) and The Quail Motorsports Gathering out on the Monterey peninsula, according to a press release.

The swanky Wednesday night soiree officially kicked off Monterey Car Week, taking place from Aug. 12-21. The three expert detailers are Josh Pierce, dually certified automotive detailer and operator of Carousel Auto Appearance in Iowa City; Anthony Aguilar, dually certified automotive and aircraft detailer and owner of Revive Auto Solutions in El Paso; and retired CAL FIRE engineer and paramedic Samantha Sweeden of Bella Vita Mobile Detailing in Scotts Valley, who has existing customers up and down the Central California coast from San Francisco to Carmel-by-the-Sea. Hagerty Motorlux called the event “reimagined” as it built on the McCall legacy with more immersive displays showcasing automotive, aviation, fashion and design innovation all in one extravagant evening.

New this year is a live boutique automotive auction platform, offering about 80 exceptional motor cars presented by Broad Arrow Auctions. This year’s team, hosted by P&S Detailing Products, the official detail supplier for the events, ensured each vehicle was in supreme condition for the shows, including some that may appear in the grand finale for the week, the Pebble Beach Concurs D’elegance on Aug. 21. “This is the eighth year P&S Detail Products and the Detail Mafia have headed the official detail team at these events and my first year on the Motorlux/Quail team,” said Pierce.

“The whole crew and I are very excited to prepare these amazing vehicle collections and exotics that will be on display,” said Aguilar. “I always treat these priceless vehicles with respect, and I consider it an honor to bring my skills to this very prominent event,” said Sweeden. The team said they used the very best in professional grade detailing products made by P&S Detail Sales, the same products the trio uses on local client’s cars. All three detailers are certified, and skills validated by the International Detailing Association ensuring their work is of the highest quality; and they are all three trained and certified by the “Detailer of Air Force One,” Renny Doyle of Detailing Success in Big Bear, California.

