Acquire Video, omniX Labs partner for AI-powered data analysis solutions

PHILADELPHIA — omniX Labs, EverWash‘s advanced vehicle analytics and AI platform, has announced in a press release a new partnership with Acquire Video, the Oklahoma City-based developers of the TunnelMax-HD carwash video surveillance solution.

Through this partnership, Acquire Video camera systems for carwashes will be omniX-ready out of the box, the release stated.

This solution ensures an easy setup experience for wash operators who want to take advantage of omniX’s patented real-time Sales Navigator alerting system and WOWO Wheels on Wheels Off, which maps the customer journey from the moment they enter a lot to the time they leave; this includes loader efficiency and fraud detection insights.

“The Acquire Video Team is passionate about providing the best video and security solution to wash operators,” said Mike Stern, omniX Labs sales director. “Our new partnership with Acquire aligns with omniX’s passion for providing the best AI solution to the industry at unbeatable value. I believe any operator who is looking to increase their revenue, make their process more efficient and create a better customer experience should be excited about this partnership.”

By combining Acquire Video’s camera equipment with omniX’s patented AI solution, carwash operators can use their security camera video feeds to collect real-time and actionable sales and operational insights.

Sales managers can take advantage of these insights using omniX’s patented Sales Navigator, which learns the behavior of customers and provides real-time alerting to help staff deliver a more personalized sales pitch.

Providing a personal touch throughout the customer journey with customer-centric pitches leads to an improved experience that increases membership sales and retention.

omniX-powered video feeds also monitor the efficiency of a carwash operation, collecting data that can provide insights for operational optimization, and make tedious tasks such as claims processing easy to deal with.

This information is displayed as actionable information, consumable on mobile devices, smart digital displays and wearables.

“Being in the carwash business for nearly 25 years, our video security products are already unmatched in their ability to catch pre-existing damage on customer vehicles,” said Curtis Ray, vice president of Acquire Video. “Utilizing omniX Labs’ industry-leading AI with our top-of-the-line camera system right out of the box means there is no better way to search for customers and make damage claim processing faster.”

Wash operators with Acquire Video camera systems can contact omniX Labs to learn how to turn on Sales Navigator, WOWO Wheels On Wheel Off and fraud detection insights.