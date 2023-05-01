 Acquire Video, omniX Labs partner for AI-powered data analysis solutions

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Acquire Video, omniX Labs partner to provide AI-powered data analysis solutions

PHILADELPHIA — Carwash operators can use their security camera video feeds to collect real-time and actionable sales and operational insights.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PHILADELPHIA — omniX Labs, EverWash‘s advanced vehicle analytics and AI platform, has announced in a press release a new partnership with Acquire Video, the Oklahoma City-based developers of the TunnelMax-HD carwash video surveillance solution.

Related Articles

Through this partnership, Acquire Video camera systems for carwashes will be omniX-ready out of the box, the release stated.

This solution ensures an easy setup experience for wash operators who want to take advantage of omniX’s patented real-time Sales Navigator alerting system and WOWO Wheels on Wheels Off, which maps the customer journey from the moment they enter a lot to the time they leave; this includes loader efficiency and fraud detection insights.

“The Acquire Video Team is passionate about providing the best video and security solution to wash operators,” said Mike Stern, omniX Labs sales director. “Our new partnership with Acquire aligns with omniX’s passion for providing the best AI solution to the industry at unbeatable value. I believe any operator who is looking to increase their revenue, make their process more efficient and create a better customer experience should be excited about this partnership.”

By combining Acquire Video’s camera equipment with omniX’s patented AI solution, carwash operators can use their security camera video feeds to collect real-time and actionable sales and operational insights.

Sales managers can take advantage of these insights using omniX’s patented Sales Navigator, which learns the behavior of customers and provides real-time alerting to help staff deliver a more personalized sales pitch.

Providing a personal touch throughout the customer journey with customer-centric pitches leads to an improved experience that increases membership sales and retention.

omniX-powered video feeds also monitor the efficiency of a carwash operation, collecting data that can provide insights for operational optimization, and make tedious tasks such as claims processing easy to deal with.

This information is displayed as actionable information, consumable on mobile devices, smart digital displays and wearables.

“Being in the carwash business for nearly 25 years, our video security products are already unmatched in their ability to catch pre-existing damage on customer vehicles,” said Curtis Ray, vice president of Acquire Video. “Utilizing omniX Labs’ industry-leading AI with our top-of-the-line camera system right out of the box means there is no better way to search for customers and make damage claim processing faster.”

Wash operators with Acquire Video camera systems can contact omniX Labs to learn how to turn on Sales Navigator, WOWO Wheels On Wheel Off and fraud detection insights.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Clean Express Auto Wash raises nearly $7,000 to benefit Avalon Foundation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Clean Express Auto Wash opened its fifth Toledo area location in Sylvania in March 2023.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

TOLEDO, Ohio — Clean Express Auto Wash announced in a press release the donation of $6,969.49 to the Avalon Foundation, to support their mission of providing support to the rare disease community. 

This occurred at the company's fifth Greater Toledo-area grand opening held March 24, 2023, at 6307 Monroe St. in Sylvania.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
ZIPS features Razorback Britton Wilson in Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Wilson’s episode gives fans a glimpse into her off-the-track persona, as she is interviewed during a ride through a ZIPS Car Wash.

By PCD Staff
Mike’s Carwash opens 20th Cincinnati-area location

CINCINNATI — This location becomes the 38th facility across the company’s Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio footprint.

By PCD Staff
Cheetah Clean Auto Wash enters the Nashville market

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — With these acquisitions, Cheetah Clean now owns and operates eight locations in Kentucky and Tennessee.

By PCD Staff
Club Car Wash expands reach in Midwest

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The family-owned company opened four stores, reaching new cities in Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Rainforest Car Wash in Medina suffers damage from vehicle fire

MEDINA, Ohio — Based on preliminary investigations, the origin of the fire is attributed to a malfunction within a vehicle inside the tunnel.

By PCD Staff
Mix networking and nightlife at The Car Wash Show™ 2023

LAS VEGAS — New VIP program allows access to exclusive nightlife events throughout the city.

By PCD Staff
The Car Wash Show™ 2023 offers training for the whole team

LAS VEGAS — The Car Wash Show™ 2023 is offering a wide-ranging mix of information and inspiration.

By PCD Staff
Hanley Group arranges sale of new Fast5Xpress Car Wash

ONTARIO, Calif. — The new express carwash is located adjacent to the largest outlet shopping mall in San Bernardino County.

By PCD Staff