ScrubaDub, Cradles to Crayons help kids’ shoe needs

BOSTON — ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers announced in a press release it has partnered with Cradles to Crayons for the seventh year on “Clean For Kicks.”

This is a charity program that aims to provide proper footwear to local children living in homeless or low-income situations.

The partnership supports Cradles to Crayons’ annual Spring Greening initiative which promotes giving gently used children’s essentials a second life by providing them to children experiencing clothing insecurity.

From April 10 through April 25, visit any of more than 20 ScrubaDub’s New England carwash tunnel locations to donate a new or gently used pair of kid’s shoes to Cradles to Crayons or $5, and receive a complimentary UltraShine Wax with your carwash.

Additionally, customers receive a free Express Car Wash voucher for every $10 online donation here.

Throughout April, ScrubaDub will also host community events with local sports teams so customers and families can meet team mascots while supporting the cause:

4/19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. : Maine Mariners “Beacon the Puffin” at ScrubaDub Portland, Maine – 1185 Forest Ave.

: Maine Mariners “Beacon the Puffin” at ScrubaDub Portland, Maine – 1185 Forest Ave. 4/20, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. : Worcester Railers “Trax” at ScrubaDub Shrewsbury Street Worcester, Mass. – 143 Shrewsbury St.

: Worcester Railers “Trax” at ScrubaDub Shrewsbury Street Worcester, Mass. – 143 Shrewsbury St. 4/21, 10 am – 12 pm: New England Free Jacks “Woodgy” at Scrubadub Quincy, Mass. – 147 Coddington St.

“At ScrubADub, we believe that every child deserves to put their best foot forward, and through our partnership with Cradles to Crayons and our seventh year of ‘Clean for Kicks’, we’re honored to provide proper footwear to children in need. Together we can make a lasting impact in our community,” said Jen Conlon, ScrubaDub’s marketing manager.

“Spring is the perfect time to clean out closets and think about repurposing items that don’t fit or are no longer being used,” said Connie Olson, vice president of operations for Cradles to Crayons. “The shoe donations and financial support that come in each year from ScrubaDub during ‘Clean for Kicks’ allow Cradles to Crayons to give donated shoes a second life and provide ongoing support to children in need. We’re grateful for this continued partnership.”