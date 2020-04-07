A&H Towels show special

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — A&H Towels is proud to have been serving the carwash industry for over 20 years, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

The company is delighted as a manufacturer and wholesaler to provide all of its customers the best quality at the best price to fulfill their towel needs, the release noted.

Microfiber rags to high-end detailing towels: You name it, they’ve got it, the release added.

Take advantage of A&H Towels’ deals, such as its 300pc express rags for $90, professional grade towels from $14.50 and more, the release continued.

Sign up now and get 10% off, the release added.

This is a limited-time deal, ending June 1st, the release concluded.