Applications reopen for Executive Management Institute

CHICAGO — To adjust for COVID-19 and create a safe environment for operators to attend, International Carwash Association has moved the 2020 Car Wash Executive Management Institute to Nov. 1-6, 2020, according to a press release.

To accommodate the date change, the application deadline has been extended to Sept. 1st, but operators shouldn’t wait to apply — the class has already begun to fill, the release continued.

This five-day program is a unique chance for you to expand your learning — or maybe you have an emerging leader in your business who would thrive after a week on campus, the release noted.

According to the release, the Executive Management Institute features the following:

Taught by Notre Dame’s executive education faculty, the program is an immersive week of strategic business, financial and leadership training.

Limited to 35 participants, the exclusive class size lets you connect and learn in an intimate setting while building a life-long network of like-minded carwash professionals.

Participants will receive an official certificate from the University of Notre Dame for successfully completing the program.

The program is designed for leaders in carwash retail organizations with at least five years of on-the-job experience who wish to supplement their professional expertise with a formalized curriculum, the release noted.

This might include owners, executives as well as regional, district and site managers, the release stated.

How did the program improve the lives of the first class of graduates?

“The leadership taught the financial and strategic planning — it’s something I can go back and apply to my business tomorrow,” said Tim Jones, owner of Champion Carwash. “A lot of people don’t think about it in their daily operations. I’ll be back tomorrow applying what I’ve learned to my business, and it’s going to be really, really positive for us.”