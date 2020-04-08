Arcadian Services offers online chemistry symposium

FLORENCE, Ala. — On Tuesday, April 14th at 1 p.m. CST, Arcadian Services will be holding an online symposium focused on carwash chemistry and helping carwash owners grow their brands, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

The goal of this webinar is to help empower the owners, operators and employees to better understand the chemical processes in their washes and also assist in increasing their brand awareness, the release continued.

The ultimate goal will be to provide customers the most compelling carwash experience possible while increasing the profitability of their facilities, the release concluded.

To register, please visit www.carwashchemistry.com.