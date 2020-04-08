Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Arcadian Services offers online chemistry symposium

 

on

FLORENCE, Ala. — On Tuesday, April 14th at 1 p.m. CST, Arcadian Services will be holding an online symposium focused on carwash chemistry and helping carwash owners grow their brands, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The goal of this webinar is to help empower the owners, operators and employees to better understand the chemical processes in their washes and also assist in increasing their brand awareness, the release continued.

The ultimate goal will be to provide customers the most compelling carwash experience possible while increasing the profitability of their facilities, the release concluded.

To register, please visit www.carwashchemistry.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Arcadian Services offers online chemistry symposium

on

Oasis Car Wash Systems show specials

on

A Plus Design Group show special

on

Complete Signs show special extended online
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Waterproof LED light

Products: Express IBA

Carwash News: Arcadian Services offers online chemistry symposium

Carwash News: Oasis Car Wash Systems show specials

Carwash News: A Plus Design Group show special

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19

Jeep almost runs over carwash employee

How Autobell Car Wash is handling coronavirus
Connect