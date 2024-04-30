 Experience The Car Wash Show™ After Dark

Experience The Car Wash Show™ After Dark

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After the daytime festivities end, attendees can network while and have a good time at The Car Wash Show After Dark.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
The Car Wash Show 2024 Nashville skyline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — These events give attendees nightly opportunities to connect with industry colleagues at some of Nashville’s best venues along Lower Broadway.

There are several passes to choose from, including an all access pass, open bar all access pass, and two a-la-carte options if you only want to attend for one day.

The Car Wash Show After Dark Official Networking Events will be happening Sunday night and Tuesday night from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

You can register for The Car Wash Show After Dark Official Networking Events here.

You can register for all of The Car Wash Show™ events here.

SCWA announces record-breaking attendance for 2024 EXPO

FORT WORTH, Texas — The convention was highlighted by two nationally recognized speakers: Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash, and football legend Emmitt Smith.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2024 edition of the Southwest Car Wash Association Convention & EXPO recently concluded, bringing together approximately 2,700 carwash owners and operators from 45 different states plus Mexico, Canada, Finland and Germany at the Fort Worth Convention Center, the association announced in a press release.

"I am always amazed to see the excitement and enthusiasm of all the attendees and exhibitors,” said SCWA President Frank Nuchereno. “As the first big carwash event of the year, the SCWA Convention & EXPO is a wonderful opportunity bringing the greater carwash community together to start the year with great anticipation.”

Read Full Article

