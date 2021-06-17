Attempted burglary on carwash vending machine

A caller to the Sonora Police reported watching a man trying to break into a vending machine at Corner Car Wash, describing both the suspect and the fact that he was using a tool on the lock.

When officers arrived, they found Schrimp, who matched the given description, walking away from the business; he was detained and questioned.

Upon inspecting the vending machine, officers found damage to two locks on its front, and the centers of the locks, which contain the keyholes, appeared to have been forced into the body of the locking mechanism with a device.

There was also damage to the center-keyed padlock that secured the front of the carwash selector panel.

When officers searched Schrimp’s backpack, they found burglary tools.

He was arrested for attempted theft, vandalism and possessing burglary tools, and he was placed on $15,000 bail.

