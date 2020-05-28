Autobell Car Wash opens three locations in established, growing markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell Car Wash recently added a trio of stores in established and growing markets for the company, bringing its total locations to 87 in five states, according to a press release.

The family-owned carwash business opened a location in Yorktown, Virginia, at 100 Pine St. off US-17, the release continued.

Since entering the Hampton Roads market in 2003, the company has methodically expanded to 15 locations there, with others in Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg, the release added.

Spencer Criner, a five-year Autobell team member in that market, leads the Yorktown Autobell team as store manager, the release noted.

District Manager Mike Hulburt, an Autobell veteran of 16 years in the Hampton Roads market, stated, “It has been gratifying to establish Autobell as a trusted member of the broader community here and see the successful growth that’s enabled by offering our customers exceptional service and consistent quality.”

The company also opened two stores in the greater Charleston, South Carolina, area, with one in Summerville, South Carolina, at 1753 N. Main St. (US-17 ALT), and the second in Johns Island, South Carolina, at 3661 Savannah Hwy (US-17), the release stated.