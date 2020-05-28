Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Autobell Car Wash opens three locations in established, growing markets

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell Car Wash recently added a trio of stores in established and growing markets for the company, bringing its total locations to 87 in five states, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The family-owned carwash business opened a location in Yorktown, Virginia, at 100 Pine St. off US-17, the release continued.

Since entering the Hampton Roads market in 2003, the company has methodically expanded to 15 locations there, with others in Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg, the release added.

Spencer Criner, a five-year Autobell team member in that market, leads the Yorktown Autobell team as store manager, the release noted.

District Manager Mike Hulburt, an Autobell veteran of 16 years in the Hampton Roads market, stated, “It has been gratifying to establish Autobell as a trusted member of the broader community here and see the successful growth that’s enabled by offering our customers exceptional service and consistent quality.”

The company also opened two stores in the greater Charleston, South Carolina, area, with one in Summerville, South Carolina, at 1753 N. Main St. (US-17 ALT), and the second in Johns Island, South Carolina, at 3661 Savannah Hwy (US-17), the release stated.

Advertisement

Autobell debuted in the market in 2016 with a location in North Charleston, the release continued.

Store Managers Alec Woodside, who has been with the company nine years, and five-year Autobell team member Michael Troy Swayney helm the Summerville and Johns Island locations respectively, the release added.

“The response from our neighbors in the community has been excellent,” said Swayney. “I’m excited for more opportunities to provide our enthusiastic level of customer care and timely service to the area and to build our presence in the market.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Los Angeles carwashes reopen with vehicle disinfecting process

Market Focus: JBS partners with Safetec for sanitizing products

Zips partners with Atlantic Street Capital

Carwash owner back in business, returns federal loan

Advertisement

on

Autobell Car Wash opens three locations in established, growing markets

on

Market Focus: Valet Auto Wash opens new location

on

PC&D to observe Memorial Day

on

ZIPS opens new location in Asheville
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: Carwash Connection: Mini tunnels

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 21: Meet the 2020 Most Valuable Carwasher

Carwash News: Autobell Car Wash opens three locations in established, growing markets

Starting a Carwash: Investing in a carwash education

Products: Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19

How Autobell Car Wash is handling coronavirus

Jeep almost runs over carwash employee
Connect