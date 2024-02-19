 Autobell Car Wash fundraiser to assist American Red Cross disaster relief efforts

Autobell Car Wash fundraiser to assist American Red Cross disaster relief efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell will donate $1 from every Rain Repellent Special carwash sold Feb. 12-25.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Continuing its two-decade partnership in support of the American Red Cross, Autobell Car Wash will donate $1 from every Rain Repellent Special carwash sold Feb. 12-25, 2024, to the organization’s disaster relief fund.

The fundraiser will take place at all Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Delaware and Maryland.

The washes are open daily; hours vary by location and can be found at autobell.com.

Customers may also use the Autobell App to purchase a Rain Repellent Special wash in support of the Red Cross.

“We are awed and inspired by the dedication of American Red Cross workers who are always prepared to help wherever needed, whether responding to a disaster, collecting vital blood donations, teaching lifesaving skills, or assisting military members and their families during emergencies,” said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “It remains a priority at Autobell to support the urgent humanitarian mission of the Red Cross to prevent and relieve suffering here at home and around the world.”

