Autobell Car Wash earns Top Workplaces Award for second consecutive year

CHARLOTTE — For the second consecutive year, Autobell Car Wash earned a Top Workplaces award from North Carolina’s Charlotte Observer, the company announced in a press release.

The Top Workplaces 2023 award is based solely on confidential employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey, recognizing companies that foster a people-centered culture that gives employees a voice.

In conjunction with this year’s award, Autobell also earned a special distinction for Appreciation, which highlights companies that understand and prioritize the self-sustaining performance and positivity boost that results from genuine employee appreciation.

Special award recipients are chosen based on exceptionally high employee responses to specific survey statements.

Anonymous survey feedback from Autobell team members included:

Autobell teaches us more than just how to make money.

I appreciate the flexibility of my work schedule at this job.

I love working here with all the flexibility they provide for us.

Thanks for working with me and my school schedule! All my managers are great. Keep it up.

“We’re thrilled that our team members love working at Autobell,” said Katie Sens, Autobell director of human resources. “We value them, and we show it by offering flexible work schedules, opportunities for growth and development, generous benefits, and educational assistance through scholarships. Plus, Autobell provides training and coaching to help them succeed on the job and in other areas of their lives.”

Conducted by Energage LLC, the research-backed Top Workplaces employee engagement survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization.

It consists of 24 base statements that capture anonymous responses in four imperatives:

Align: Where the company is headed, its values, cooperation and effective meetings.

Connect: Employees feel appreciated, work is meaningful, they are working at full potential and communicate well with each other.

Coach: Managers care about concerns, are helpful and encourage employee development

Performance: Execution, open-mindedness, innovation, and informed and engaged leadership.

The survey also measures: