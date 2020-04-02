Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Avetta offers webinar on financial support for small businesses during COVID-19

 

on

OREM, Utah — Avetta, a global leader in supply chain risk management solutions, is hosting a webinar on April 3rd to help small businesses understand how they can qualify for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) recently approved by Congress and the White House related to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Small businesses across the country are being significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this webinar will share how those companies can benefit from assistance programs already in place as well as new programs with the newly passed CARES Act, the release continued.

Who: Travis Vance and Benjamin M. Ebbink, members of the Fisher Phillip law firm’s COVID-19 Taskforce.

What: Both attorneys will share details on the numerous laws and options available to employers. For example, some options include small interest loans or forgivable loans for companies. 

When: 3 p.m. EST on April 3rd.

Where: Interested individuals can register for the webinar here.

Cost: Free.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Avetta offers webinar on financial support for small businesses during COVID-19

on

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19

on

PECO Carwash Systems’ 2020 show specials

on

AVW Virtual Trade Show 2020
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: This too, shall pass

Carwash News: Avetta offers webinar on financial support for small businesses during COVID-19

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 13: Advancements in Carwash Technology

Operations and Management: The week the U.S. changed

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns

Jeep almost runs over carwash employee

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19

Truck runs over, crushes sedan in carwash
Connect