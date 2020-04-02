Avetta offers webinar on financial support for small businesses during COVID-19

OREM, Utah — Avetta , a global leader in supply chain risk management solutions, is hosting a webinar on April 3rd to help small businesses understand how they can qualify for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) recently approved by Congress and the White House related to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release.

Small businesses across the country are being significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this webinar will share how those companies can benefit from assistance programs already in place as well as new programs with the newly passed CARES Act, the release continued.

Who: Travis Vance and Benjamin M. Ebbink, members of the Fisher Phillip law firm’s COVID-19 Taskforce.

What: Both attorneys will share details on the numerous laws and options available to employers. For example, some options include small interest loans or forgivable loans for companies.

When: 3 p.m. EST on April 3rd.

Where: Interested individuals can register for the webinar here.

Cost: Free.