BodyShop Business, WIN hosting event to address tech shortage

 

on

AKRON, Ohio — BodyShop Business (BSB), a sister publication of Professional Carwashing & Detailing, is inviting the entire collision industry to attend a special event sponsored by the Women’s Industry Network (WIN): “2020 Research Results, Collision Repair Hiring Trends and Opportunities.”

The event will be held Wednesday, March 11th from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Babcox Media, 3550 Embassy Parkway, Fairlawn, Ohio (15 minutes south of Cleveland and north of Akron).

The event is free for WIN members and $10 for non-members. All proceeds go to the WIN Scholarship Fund. Refreshments will be served.

In 2016, I-CAR estimated that at least 56,000 body shop jobs were unfilled at the nation’s 34,000 collision repair facilities. BSB is trying to help solve the tech shortage.

BSB will present results from an in-depth, nationwide study, sponsored by WIN, that will lend some insight into:

  • Why techs are choosing a collision repair career
  • What the priorities are when it comes to working in the paint, body and equipment (PBE) industry
  • What the industry’s key strengths and weaknesses are
  • Why women in collision repair are becoming a significant presence

There will be a discussion panel featuring:

  • BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl
  • WIN Chair Cheryl Boswell
  • BodyShop Business Managing Editor Aime Szymanski
  • Babcox Media Audience Insights Manager Bruce Kratofil

Plus, learn about WIN — its features, advantages and benefits — and why membership may help your career.

To register, click here.



