 Bubble Down Car Wash unveils new Riverview location

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Bubble Down Car Wash unveils new Riverview location

To mark this milestone, Bubble Down threw a grand opening celebration that included prizes, giveaways, swag, free annual memberships and more.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Bubble Down Car Wash unveiled its latest location in Riverview, August 19, according to a press release.

Related Articles

Situated at 10763 Big Bend Road, the brand-new Bubble Down Car Wash facility is set to revolutionize the car care landscape in Riverview, the company stated.

Known for its meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge technology and eco-conscious practices, Bubble Down is committed to upholding its reputation for excellence while fostering connections with the local community.

To mark this milestone, Bubble Down threw a grand opening celebration that included appearances by Sam from My Magic 94.9, exciting prizes, giveaways, swag, free annual memberships and much more.

The company offered free carwashes Aug. 19-28.

During this time, patrons could treat their vehicles to a full carwash experience that included Bubble Down’s signature offerings: free vacuums, towels and air fresheners, all designed to leave vehicles spotlessly clean.

As an additional incentive, new customers purchasing memberships between Aug. 19 and Sept. 30 can enjoy an exclusive promotion: by signing up for any Bubble Club membership, individuals will receive the first three months for a total of just $45 – only $15 per month.

Like always, Bubble Down guarantees transparency, eliminating contracts and hidden fees to provide outstanding service and substantial savings, according to the release.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Bubble Down experience to Riverview,” said Bryan Zinober, founder of Bubble Down Car Wash. “Our team is dedicated to providing not just a carwash, but an exceptional car care journey. We eagerly anticipate building strong ties with the Riverview community and becoming their reliable partner for all car care needs.”

Riverview residents can anticipate a carwash experience that transcends the ordinary.

With state-of-the-art technology, adept staff, and a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability, Bubble Down is poised to become a cornerstone of the Riverview community, offering unparalleled car care and leaving a lasting impact.

The grand opening of Bubble Down Car Wash in Riverview underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and community engagement.

You May Also Like

The newest Clean Express team in Lambertville, Michigan, presents the check to Nightingales Harvest.
Carwash News

Green Clean Express donates to The Honor Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The location offered 10 days of free washes to customers with a donation to The Honor Foundation. ChemQuest provided an additional donation.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The location offered 10 days of free washes to customers with a donation to The Honor Foundation. ChemQuest provided an additional donation.

The Virginia Beach Green Clean Express Auto Wash team and representatives from The Honor Foundation at the check presentation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — According to a press release, funds were raised during a Free Wash Week that celebrated the grand opening of the newest location of Green Clean Express Auto Wash at 3112 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Submissions open for 2023 Top 50 list

Do you own multiple conveyor carwash locations and think you can make it onto this year’s list? The deadline for Top 50 submissions is Oct. 3.

By PCD Staff
Wash Tub offers free washes to educators, faculty and staff

SAN ANTONIO — The free wash offer for educators was valid at all 25 Wash Tub locations August 3-6, 2023.

By PCD Staff
Autobell Car Wash to brighten lives through Make-A-Wish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The company’s efforts in a summer promotion raised $12,742 for the non-profit organization.

By PCD Staff
Autobell Car Wash donates to Make-A-Wish
El Car Wash launches neurodivergent hiring program

MIAMI — As an official employer partner of The de Moya Foundation, El Car Wash is committed to creating employment opportunities for young adults with unique abilities.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Splash Car Wash opens in Oswego, growing chain to 59 washes

MILFORD, Conn. — The new express wash, which is equipped with a 150-foot conveyor and 17 free self-service vacuum stations, is Splash’s 40th in New York.

By PCD Staff
Matthews closes portfolio sale of Heroes Car Wash business and real estate

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The buyer is in a major acquisition phase of express carwashes throughout the Southeast.

By PCD Staff
Magnolia Wash Holdings announces growth capital investment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As part of the transaction, Oaktree Capital Management has acquired a majority ownership position in the company.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express expands in Southwest, adding 3 locations

HOUSTON — These additions bring WhiteWater’s footprint to 49 locations in Texas and 12 locations in Louisiana.

By PCD Staff