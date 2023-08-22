Bubble Down Car Wash unveils new Riverview location

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Bubble Down Car Wash unveiled its latest location in Riverview, August 19, according to a press release.

Situated at 10763 Big Bend Road, the brand-new Bubble Down Car Wash facility is set to revolutionize the car care landscape in Riverview, the company stated.

Known for its meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge technology and eco-conscious practices, Bubble Down is committed to upholding its reputation for excellence while fostering connections with the local community.

To mark this milestone, Bubble Down threw a grand opening celebration that included appearances by Sam from My Magic 94.9, exciting prizes, giveaways, swag, free annual memberships and much more.

The company offered free carwashes Aug. 19-28.

During this time, patrons could treat their vehicles to a full carwash experience that included Bubble Down’s signature offerings: free vacuums, towels and air fresheners, all designed to leave vehicles spotlessly clean.

As an additional incentive, new customers purchasing memberships between Aug. 19 and Sept. 30 can enjoy an exclusive promotion: by signing up for any Bubble Club membership, individuals will receive the first three months for a total of just $45 – only $15 per month.

Like always, Bubble Down guarantees transparency, eliminating contracts and hidden fees to provide outstanding service and substantial savings, according to the release.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Bubble Down experience to Riverview,” said Bryan Zinober, founder of Bubble Down Car Wash. “Our team is dedicated to providing not just a carwash, but an exceptional car care journey. We eagerly anticipate building strong ties with the Riverview community and becoming their reliable partner for all car care needs.”

Riverview residents can anticipate a carwash experience that transcends the ordinary.

With state-of-the-art technology, adept staff, and a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability, Bubble Down is poised to become a cornerstone of the Riverview community, offering unparalleled car care and leaving a lasting impact.

The grand opening of Bubble Down Car Wash in Riverview underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and community engagement.