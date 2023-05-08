Woodie’s Wash Shack opens 12th location

NOKOMIS, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack, a family-owned carwash, announced in a press release the company has opened their newest location at 111 N Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, FL 34275.

This newest location features the same surf-inspired theme as Woodie’s other locations and offers several unique membership programs.

With the opening of this new location, Woodie’s Wash Shack is now better positioned to serve its customers throughout the region, the company said.

From SR-54 down to south Sarasota, Woodie’s has been expanding rapidly, with new locations opening regularly over the past few years.

The opening of the new store in Nokomis is part of this ongoing expansion, becoming the 12th open location, and the company expects to continue its growth in the coming years.

The company said it prides itself on using the most cutting-edge technology in the carwash industry, which includes a conveyor belt that is safe on rims and tires, a 100–120-foot carwash tunnel that allows for additional services and longer wash times, and an extra-wide tunnel that can accommodate vehicles up to 7-feet, 2-inches wide and 7-feet, 2-inches tall, large enough to fit a Ford Raptor!

One of the standout features of Woodie’s Wash Shack is their ceramic seal treatment, which is designed to protect a car’s paint from the sun, sand and UV rays.

The company’s facilities are also known for their cleanliness and design, which are inspired by the surf culture of the 1960s.

The Woodie Surf Wagon Icon is a central part of the company’s branding, and driving into one of their facilities will transport you to a tropical locale, complete with the sounds of Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and the Beach Boys.

Jake DeGeare, Woodie’s vice president of sales and marketing, said expanding growth into Nokomis helps to cement Woodie’s growth in its “corridor of dominance.”

“Tampa is our home so we will always have a strong presence here,” DeGeare said, “We’re now at 12 open locations but we know there is plenty of room for additional Woodie’s locations in the Greater Tampa area and we want everybody to have access to Woodie’s quality and Woodie’s vibe.”

The Nokomis location will establish itself as a leader in community outreach like other Woodie’s locations, the company said.

“We’re excited to bring our brand of extensive community involvement to the area and the fundraising opportunities we offer will be a great addition to local schools and community groups,” DeGeare said, “We can’t wait to get to work!”

The initial opening of the Nokomis location will afford car and surf lovers numerous opportunities to get familiar with Woodie’s including free washes for the first two weeks, reduced prices on memberships and other specials.

A grand opening celebration will be held in June 2023 and will give area residents additional opportunities to learn first-hand about Woodie’s over-the-top customer service with free prizes and giveaways.

“The vision for the company has always been to branch out and deliver the premium wash experience of Woodie’s to new people in new places,” Donald Phillips, founder said. “We are stoked to build new relationships in this new area of Nokomis.”

Woodie’s memberships are available in multiple tiers based on customers’ needs and provide full access to Woodie’s range of services from a basic wash to ceramic seal treatments.