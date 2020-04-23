Bush Car Wash reopens despite Washington’s stay-home order

RICHLAND, Wash. — According to www.tri-cityherald.com, Bush Car Wash, a chain with seven locations across the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla, Washington, reopened to a steady stream of vehicles at all its sites, despite the governor’s stay-home order still being in effect.
The tunnel washes were staffed by only two to three employees, who wore masks and gloves, took payments and guided drivers, the article continued.
“We have listened to the advice of local authorities and will also be following guidelines of our governor,” the business posted on Facebook and its website.
Bush Car Wash originally posted that it would be closed until May 5th to comply with the extended stay-home order, the article noted; carwashes are listed among the non-essential businesses that Gov. Jay Inslee ordered closed.
Bush Car Wash has contracts with police and fire departments in Richland, West Richland, Pasco, Walla Walla and College Place to clean their public vehicles, and according to Tim Bush, the chain’s managing member, cities wanted him to open back up, the article noted.
“Well our main intent was to give back to first responders,” Bush said. “The police have been concerned about their cars being cleaned. Why would you pay policemen to wash their cars? We want to take care of them.”
Although Richland police normally use Bush Car Wash, spokeswoman Hollie Logan said they did not ask the carwash to reopen, adding, “We have had to find alternate means to wash them which have been working fine.”
However, the article continued, Pasco officials did ask for the carwash to reopen after hearing that a Western Washington business was once again cleaning police cars, according to Jon Funfar, city spokesman.
“The city has been advocating for equal treatment,” Funfar said.
West Richland police were among some of the first police cars to visit the wash after it reopened, the article noted.
“BUSH CAR WASH is open!!” West Richland police posted on Facebook. “WRPD vehicles getting much needed baths.”
Although the carwash said it listened to advice from local authorities and health officials, Bush did not say who the chain consulted, the article noted.
Bush Car Wash is providing free carwashes to all first responders and medical personnel through the end of April, the article continued.
In addition to having employees wear masks and gloves, the chain has also limited the amount of people working, kept those employees at a safe distance, asked people to remain in their vehicles, closed the vacuum areas and kept customers moving through the cleaning process, the article explained.
Customers who have signed up for the unlimited service don’t even need to have contact with employees, as their RFID stickers are scanned, the article noted.
Although Bush Car Wash is opening despite the stay-home order, it is not the first business to do so, as gun shops across the Tri-Cities have stayed opened since the order went into effect, the article stated.
Although the state set up an online complaint form to report businesses potentially violating the state order, it is relying on “agencies responsible for public safety” to enforce it, according to the article.
However, it is unclear if the carwash will face any complaints, as the announcement that it was reopening was met with near unanimous approval on Facebook, the article stated.
“There’s been no pushback anywhere,” Bush said. “It’s all been encouraging.”
Read the original article here.