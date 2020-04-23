Bush Car Wash reopens despite Washington’s stay-home order

RICHLAND, Wash. — According to www.tri-cityherald.com , Bush Car Wash, a chain with seven locations across the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla, Washington, reopened to a steady stream of vehicles at all its sites, despite the governor’s stay-home order still being in effect.

The tunnel washes were staffed by only two to three employees, who wore masks and gloves, took payments and guided drivers, the article continued.

“We have listened to the advice of local authorities and will also be following guidelines of our governor,” the business posted on Facebook and its website.

Bush Car Wash originally posted that it would be closed until May 5th to comply with the extended stay-home order, the article noted; carwashes are listed among the non-essential businesses that Gov. Jay Inslee ordered closed.

Bush Car Wash has contracts with police and fire departments in Richland, West Richland, Pasco, Walla Walla and College Place to clean their public vehicles, and according to Tim Bush, the chain’s managing member, cities wanted him to open back up, the article noted.

“Well our main intent was to give back to first responders,” Bush said. “The police have been concerned about their cars being cleaned. Why would you pay policemen to wash their cars? We want to take care of them.”

Although Richland police normally use Bush Car Wash, spokeswoman Hollie Logan said they did not ask the carwash to reopen, adding, “We have had to find alternate means to wash them which have been working fine.”