The Car Wash Show 2020™ original dates cancelled

CHICAGO —After weeks of careful monitoring of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the board of directors of International Carwash Association (ICA) voted unanimously on March 10th to cancel The Car Wash Show™ 2020, originally scheduled to be held April 6-8 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, according to a press release.

Options for rescheduling the event for later dates are being considered, the release continued.

ICA has been committed to observing the recommendations put forth by public health officials since the beginning of this unprecedented situation, the release noted.

The latest guidance, released by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, broadened the recommendations to consider postponing meetings and limiting attendance for any American, the release added.

Therefore, the current environment makes it impossible for ICA to hold a successful event for its attendees and exhibitors, the release stated.

“We are extraordinarily disappointed by having to make this decision,” said Eric Wulf, ICA CEO, “but the latest guidance from public officials makes it clear that the most responsible decision is to put the safety of our guests first and cancel the event for the original dates. We want to thank our exhibitors and show partners for their commitment and support during these challenging weeks, and we will continue to collaborate with them through this situation.”

Additional details will be available at this link, including next steps for attendees and exhibitors.