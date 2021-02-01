Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Carjacker attacks, bites woman at carwash

 

on

LITTLETON, Colo. — According to www.patch.com, a man attacked a woman and stole her vehicle while she was in the carwash.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

On Jan. 28th around 12:15 p.m., a 63-year-old woman went to Atlantis Car Wash, pulled into the bay and set the car in park.

By putting her vehicle in park, all the car doors automatically unlocked.

As soon as the carwash started, a man came up to the driver’s door, opened it, grabbed her arm and told her to get out of the car.

“She resisted and attempted to fight off the suspect,” the Littleton Police Department said in a news release. “Ultimately, the suspect grabbed the victim by the neck, bit her, then forcibly pulled her from the vehicle and threw her to the ground. The suspect then fled in the victim’s car.”

The woman suffered only minor injuries, according to the police.

Read the original article here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Carwash building condemned after landslide

Carwash News: See your carwash featured in PC&D

Carwash News: Quick Quack opens new locations in Texas and Utah

Carwash News: Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s opens 14th location

Advertisement

on

Carjacker attacks, bites woman at carwash

on

Tommy's Express to bring 8 new locations to the D.C. area

on

Driven Brands acquires SuperSonic Express Car Wash

on

Market Focus: ICS welcomes Warren Day as new GM
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: Newsmakers 17: Tidal Wave Auto Spa partners with Golden Gate Capital

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express to bring 8 new locations to the D.C. area

Carwash News: Driven Brands acquires SuperSonic Express Car Wash

Carwash News: Carjacker attacks, bites woman at carwash

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: Business 101

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Newsmakers 17: Tidal Wave Auto Spa partners with Golden Gate Capital

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect