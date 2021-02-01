Carjacker attacks, bites woman at carwash

LITTLETON, Colo. — According to www.patch.com , a man attacked a woman and stole her vehicle while she was in the carwash.

On Jan. 28th around 12:15 p.m., a 63-year-old woman went to Atlantis Car Wash, pulled into the bay and set the car in park.

By putting her vehicle in park, all the car doors automatically unlocked.

As soon as the carwash started, a man came up to the driver’s door, opened it, grabbed her arm and told her to get out of the car.

“She resisted and attempted to fight off the suspect,” the Littleton Police Department said in a news release. “Ultimately, the suspect grabbed the victim by the neck, bit her, then forcibly pulled her from the vehicle and threw her to the ground. The suspect then fled in the victim’s car.”

The woman suffered only minor injuries, according to the police.

