Carjacker steals deliveryman’s SUV from carwash

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — According to www.nydailynews.com , an armed carjacker stole a deliveryman’s SUV right as it came clean out of Shiny Car Wash on Atlantic Ave.

Door Dash driver Malcolm Butler was waiting for his 2020 Nissan Murano to exit the automated wash when he saw a stranger already sitting behind the wheel.

“This dude was already in the driver’s seat,” Butler, 56, recalled. “I said to him, ‘What are you doing in my car?’”

The thief then pulled a handgun and started screaming, “What? What?”

However, Butler wasn’t ready to give up his car without a fight.

“He had a gun, but I still tried to fight him,” Butler said. “He drove off with me still in [the car] and I fell out.”

Butler cracked his head on the pavement when he fell and sustained a minor injury.

The carjacker drove the wrong way down a nearby one-way street and has not yet been caught.

Butler refused medical attention at the scene.

“The cops are looking for the car now,” Butler said. “Hopefully we’ll find it.”

