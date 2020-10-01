Carwash approved despite heavy opposition

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — According to www.akron.com , despite a slew of dissatisfied comments from local residents about a proposed Conrad’s BlueFalls Car Wash on Portage Trail Extension West, the project was approved to go ahead with construction.

Click Here to Read More

Before the city council voted on legislation to issue a conditional zoning certificate to the carwash, pieces of correspondence opposing the planned business were read out loud at the Sept. 28th meeting, the article continued.

Most comments were submitted by residents who live directly behind the proposed site for the tunnel carwash and asked the council to vote against the legislation, the article noted.

Specifically, residents were skeptical that Conrad’s would fit in with the aesthetics of the area, the article added.

Falls resident John Hurley, who visited another Conrad’s location and found it both unattractive and noisy, called the proposed carwash a “threat” to adjacent properties and called for the city to find a different development that would be a better fit for the “otherwise attractive corridor, fulfilling the intent of the general development code.”

“This is an architectural misfit for this land,” Hurley said.

Residents were also concerned about idle vehicle emissions and other environmental impacts, noise and lighting concerns as well as decreased property values, the article noted.

The owners of Falls Laserwash on Portage Trail also submitted a letter explaining how Conrad’s would negatively impact its business and that of the other five carwashes in the city, including Quality Scrub on State Rd., the article stated.