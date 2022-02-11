 The Carwash Association of Pennsylvania announces new board president
The Carwash Association of Pennsylvania announces new board president

Carwash News

The Carwash Association of Pennsylvania announces new board president

 

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Carwash Association of Pennsylvania (CAP) is honored and excited to announce its new Board President, Dave Edwards, according to a press release.

The organization also recognizes the immense service and leadership of outgoing Board President, Keith Lutz.

Lutz, the vice president of Kleen-Rite, served CAP since 2011 and will remain involved on the board.

Edwards, who is from Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, is the co-owner and operator, along with his wife, Barbara, of two in-bay-automatic/self-serve sites in the Northeast region.

Edwards has served on the CAP board for the past four years as treasurer.

Additionally, Edwards has contributed time and content to many carwash industry information outlets during the past few years.

He has worked tirelessly behind the scenes for carwash operators in Pennsylvania and beyond, sharing innovative ideas about how to improve brand awareness and the guest experience at a carwash site.

CAP was founded in the mid-1980s and continues today to support carwash operators, manufactures and suppliers through membership.

The association provides support, resources, opportunities and events for carwash operators of Pennsylvania.

CAP is grateful for the time and talents of Dave Edwards, and each of its board members, who contribute their skills voluntarily for the greater good of the carwash industry in Pennsylvania.

