Carwash brings back haunted tunnel

BELMONT, N.C. — According to www.gastongazette.com , AquaWave Express Car Wash is putting on its Tunnel of Terror event for only the second time since the carwash opened four years ago.

Owner David Warlick first tried the haunted tunnel experience in 2016, just months after opening the wash, in order to offer an affordable, safe Halloween attraction in the Charlotte area, the article continued.

“We had the original, only one in the world in 2016,” Warlick said.

Since 2016, carwashes across the country have joined in on the Halloween fun, the article noted.

Warlick, however, put the Tunnel of Terror on hold for a few years in order to focus on his other carwash businesses, but this year, he felt it was time to bring it back and make it bigger, better and open for a more extended period of time, the article noted.

The $22 Tunnel of Terror package includes a buff and dry, wax and shine, paint sealant as well as a good time, the article added.

While Warlick did not want to give away too many spoilers, he said customers could expect fog, flashing lights and up to 10 entertainers dressed in Hollywood-grade costumes based on Warlick’s favorite Halloween films, the article stated.

“Everybody will be in costumes and masks. There’s two or three scares on the lot,” he said.

The Tunnel of Terror will be open Thursday through Sunday until Halloween from 7 p.m. to midnight, the article added.

On Halloween, Warlick plans to host a trunk-or-treat at the carwash, the article continued.

“I’ll have big tables set up with candy and bags of stuff for the kids,” he said. “It’s good, clean fun.”

