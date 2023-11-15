Summit Wash Holdings grows in Connecticut

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Summit Wash Holdings announced in a press release the expansion of the organization’s footprint under the Russell Speeder’s brand in Hamden and Derby, Connecticut.

The addition of two Russell Speeder’s locations brings the brand’s count to 30; including the Water’s Carwash brand, Summit’s location count is now 50.

This announcement comes on the heels of the announcement last month recognizing 11 new locations in Orlando under the Water’s Carwash brand.

“Being a part of the remarkable growth of Summit Wash Holdings has been both inspiring and humbling,” said Dan Pittman, CEO of Summit Wash Holdings. “Our journey signifies not just the expansion of a carwash business but a commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction and community engagement. As a team, and under two brands throughout multiple states, we’ve not only elevated the car care experience but also steered Summit Wash Holdings toward a future defined by innovation, sustainability and continued success.”

Russell Speeder’s started over 50 years ago in Norwalk and the state of Connecticut continues to be a strong community of growth for the organization.