 Summit Wash Holdings grows in Connecticut

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Summit Wash Holdings grows in Connecticut

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The addition of two Russell Speeder’s locations brings the brand’s count to 30.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Summit Wash Holdings announced in a press release the expansion of the organization’s footprint under the Russell Speeder’s brand in Hamden and Derby, Connecticut.

Related Articles

The addition of two Russell Speeder’s locations brings the brand’s count to 30; including the Water’s Carwash brand, Summit’s location count is now 50.

This announcement comes on the heels of the announcement last month recognizing 11 new locations in Orlando under the Water’s Carwash brand.

“Being a part of the remarkable growth of Summit Wash Holdings has been both inspiring and humbling,” said Dan Pittman, CEO of Summit Wash Holdings. “Our journey signifies not just the expansion of a carwash business but a commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction and community engagement. As a team, and under two brands throughout multiple states, we’ve not only elevated the car care experience but also steered Summit Wash Holdings toward a future defined by innovation, sustainability and continued success.”

Russell Speeder’s started over 50 years ago in Norwalk and the state of Connecticut continues to be a strong community of growth for the organization. 

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Soapy Joe’s announces inaugural Pets and Vets campaign

SAN DIEGO — The public can submit a photo of their pet or veteran online and Soapy Joe’s will turn it into a custom air freshener free of charge.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe's Car Wash announced in a recent press release its inaugural Pets and Vets Customize for a Cause campaign that will run through Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2023.

The public can submit a photo of their pet or veteran online at SoapyJoesCarWash.com/Pets-And-Vets and Soapy Joe's will turn it into a custom air freshener free of charge.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Hanley Investment Group kicks off 13th year of Movember fundraising

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. — Hanley has raised over $300,000 for the global charity dedicated to changing the face of men’s health in the U.S. and around the world.

By PCD Staff
Rainforest Car Wash drives hope with charity food drive

CLEVELAND — The company encourages patrons to contribute four non-perishable food items for the fourth annual charity food drive.

By PCD Staff
Family legacy of service marches on in Idaho parade

BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash family has long lineage of service. The carwash also honors veterans with special offers.

By PCD Staff
Summit Wash Holdings continues to expand footprint

ORLANDO, Fla. — Waters Car Wash grows by 11 locations in Orlando.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Shop Boss presents Garage Hero Awards during AAPEX, SEMA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shop Boss will recognize aftermarket professionals with its Garage Hero, Top Shop and Fastest Growing Shop awards.

By PCD Staff
Hanley Investment Group arranges pre-sale of new carwash

VALENCIA, Calif. — This is the group’s 80th carwash sale in the last 48 months and the firm’s
fourth property sale at the shopping center, totaling $13.84 million.

By PCD Staff
Prestige Auto Spa NJ celebrates second anniversary

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — This year the carwash received a major renovation, increased employment and added services.

By PCD Staff
Moo Moo Express assists Hilliard Food Pantry after fire

ETNA, Ohio — The fire caused significant damage to the food pantry’s warehouse. All food items had to be discarded.

By PCD Staff