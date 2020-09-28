Connect with us
Carwash employee pinned between vehicles

 

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to www.sanangelolive.com, a carwash employee was injured after being pinned between two vehicles.

Upon investigating the incident, the San Angelo Police Department said that the employee had been at the back of a pickup truck removing the trailer hitch, the article continued.

There was a vehicle behind the pickup, and the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake, pinning the employee between the two vehicles, the article noted.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, the article concluded.

Read the original story here.

