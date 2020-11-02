Connect with us
Carwash haunted tunnel causes massive traffic jam

 

KENNEWICK, Wash. — According to www.tri-cityherald.com, traffic was brought to a halt after cars lined up for more than a mile along the busy thoroughfare, West Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick, Washington, as people tried to get into Autobahn Car Wash’s Tunnel of Terror.

Police were called to the scene when arguments broke out as cars tried to get in line for the Halloween event, and “disturbances were becoming physical,” the article continued.

The carwash and police worked to clear the street and direct traffic to a waiting area, the article noted.

However, many families were still not able to get into the event, the article added.

Chad Baker, owner of Autobahn Car Wash, explained that, since so many Halloween activities were changed or cancelled this year due to COVID-19, he wanted to turn the carwash into a drive-thru haunted tunnel and donate some of the money to charity, including the police foundation, the article stated.

Autobahn Car Wash brought in crashed cars and other props, and costumed actors roamed the site, some of them smearing “blood” on car windows, the article concluded.

