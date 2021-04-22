Carwasher releases new single | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

TUCSON, Ariz. — The professional carwashing and detailing industries comprise a diverse mix of people with many talents.

For instance, there are several operators who are also talented musicians.

Evo DeConcini, owner of Dynamite Car Wash Concepts, is included in this special group of operators who are also musically-inclined.

DeConcini is a gifted songwriter and singer, having created several catchy tunes recently.

On April 21st, DeConcini dropped another new single, “Forever.”

Check out DeConcini’s hot new single today, and be sure to subscribe to his YouTube channel for more of his music and videos.