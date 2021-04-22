 Carwasher releases new single | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Carwasher releases new single

on

Market Focus: CAP recognizes “Carwasher of the Year”

on

Splash Car Wash opens new express wash

on

String of carwash thefts in Missouri and Illinois
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Newsmakers 20: DRB acquires Washify

PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge?

Carwash News

Carwasher releases new single

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — The professional carwashing and detailing industries comprise a diverse mix of people with many talents.

For instance, there are several operators who are also talented musicians.

Evo DeConcini, owner of Dynamite Car Wash Concepts, is included in this special group of operators who are also musically-inclined.

DeConcini is a gifted songwriter and singer, having created several catchy tunes recently.

On April 21st, DeConcini dropped another new single, “Forever.”

Check out DeConcini’s hot new single today, and be sure to subscribe to his YouTube channel for more of his music and videos.  

