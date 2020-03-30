Carwashes in North Texas counties confused over differing COVID-19 orders

PLANO, Texas — According to dfw.cbslocal.com, restrictions have been placed on businesses in order to fight COVID-19, but the various orders have left some carwashes confused.

John Kim, who owns Red Wave Car Wash in Plano, said he was caught off guard on March 24th when he heard he was allowed to keep his full service carwash open, the article continued.

“We were slammed yesterday. We were busy yesterday. And we didn’t have enough employees coming in, because we didn’t know if we were going to be shut down during the day,” he said.

However, because he wasn’t sure if he would be staying open, he gave all his employees a pay advance, the article added.

“So I gave out all the paychecks, another week to our employees on Monday night to make sure if they get quarantined, they have money to be sustainable at their house,” Kim said.

Kim’s business is in Collin County and therefore allowed to operate, the article noted.

However, in neighboring Dallas and Denton counties, full service carwashes are not considered essential businesses and are not allowed to operate; only self-serve carwashes can remain open, the article noted.

CBS 11 found three full service carwashes operating in Dallas on March 25th that should have been closed while another two such washes were already shuttered, the article noted.