 Champion Xpress Carwash expanding to Rio Rancho
Carwash News

Champion Xpress Car Wash expanding to Rio Rancho

 

on

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Champion Xpress Car Wash plans to expand its current operations by opening a location on the southwest side of Rio Rancho, as reported by the Rio Rancho Observer.

Click Here to Read More
The location is scheduled to open Jan. 1, 2022 at the corner of Unser Blvd. and Abrazo Road, according to Dylan Lebow, the building and development superintendent of the project.

There are nine Champion Xpress Car Wash locations in New Mexico, Colorado and Utah, including two near the newest location.

When the new carwash opens, southwest Rio Rancho residents will have a closer Champion Xpress carwashing option.

Competition in the southwest Rio Rancho area includes two Mister Car Washes nearby.

Now in the final days of construction, Lebow said the team is waiting for the reclaim tanks to meet a certain percentage of water-use efficiency before the parking lot will be completed, and then the vacuum stations will be installed.

The Rio Rancho location is among 25 pending new locations from Champion Xpress.

Find the original story here.

