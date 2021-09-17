Clean Express Auto Wash donates $20,792 to Cleveland Indians Charities

CLEVELAND— Clean Express Auto Wash announced the donation of $20,792 to the Cleveland Indians Charities organization, according to a press release.
During the one-day donation campaign, held Aug. 28th at all six Greater Cleveland Clean Express Auto Wash locations, Clean Express donated 50% of proceeds from all Clean-est retail wash purchases back to the Cleveland Indians Charities.
In addition, team members collected monetary donations at the wash kiosk from Clean Express customers.
“We initiated a sponsorship with the Cleveland Indians at the beginning of the baseball season and wanted to go beyond traditional promotion tactics and tie in a community relations initiative,” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts. “We’re grateful that so many Indians fans, along with our customers, came out to our washes to support us and the Cleveland Indians Charities during this campaign. It’s amazing how much money we were able to donate in just one single day.”
As the private foundation of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Indians Charities raises money through programs, events and player contributions to support many local beneficiaries, including the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the City of Cleveland Recreation Department youth baseball and softball programs, Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and many other community organizations and nonprofits.
Clean Express Auto Wash is Greater Cleveland’s newest, premier express carwash with 12 locations currently open or under construction.
Clean Express Auto Wash operates washes at 3606 Carnegie Ave. in Cleveland, 4365 Mayfield Rd. in South Euclid, 18170 Bagley Rd. in Middleburg Heights, 5720 Broadview Rd. in Parma, 9475 State Rte. 14 in Streetsboro and 34235 Aurora Rd. in Solon.
Six additional Greater Cleveland locations in Eastlake, Elyria, Maple Heights, Strongsville, Garfield Heights and a second Parma site are slated to open by early 2022.
The brand also recently announced its expansion into the Pittsburgh market with the acquisition of CleanTown USA, with an additional two Pittsburgh area locations currently under construction.