 Clean Express Auto Wash donates $20,792 to Cleveland Indians Charities
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Clean Express Auto Wash donates $20,792 to Cleveland Indians Charities

on

NRCC to host ‘industry titans seminar’

on

True Blue expanding to Texas

on

Autowash expands with 3rd location in Fort Collins
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 48: The 2021 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 48: The 2021 NRCC Preview

What Does a Partnership with Mark VII Look Like? Video
play

What Does a Partnership with Mark VII Look Like?

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

This audio reading of “The state of professional carwashing” discusses what the carwash market currently looks like, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

This episode continues our Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to learn what they think the biggest challenges facing leaders today are.

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

This audio reading of “Pungent pet problems” discusses how to get rid of pet odors from inside vehicles.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Clean Express Auto Wash donates $20,792 to Cleveland Indians Charities

 

on

CLEVELAND— Clean Express Auto Wash announced the donation of $20,792 to the Cleveland Indians Charities organization, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

During the one-day donation campaign, held Aug. 28th at all six Greater Cleveland Clean Express Auto Wash locations, Clean Express donated 50% of proceeds from all Clean-est retail wash purchases back to the Cleveland Indians Charities.

In addition, team members collected monetary donations at the wash kiosk from Clean Express customers.

“We initiated a sponsorship with the Cleveland Indians at the beginning of the baseball season and wanted to go beyond traditional promotion tactics and tie in a community relations initiative,” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts. “We’re grateful that so many Indians fans, along with our customers, came out to our washes to support us and the Cleveland Indians Charities during this campaign. It’s amazing how much money we were able to donate in just one single day.”

Advertisement

As the private foundation of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Indians Charities raises money through programs, events and player contributions to support many local beneficiaries, including the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the City of Cleveland Recreation Department youth baseball and softball programs, Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and many other community organizations and nonprofits.

Clean Express Auto Wash is Greater Cleveland’s newest, premier express carwash with 12 locations currently open or under construction.

Clean Express Auto Wash operates washes at 3606 Carnegie Ave. in Cleveland, 4365 Mayfield Rd. in South Euclid, 18170 Bagley Rd. in Middleburg Heights, 5720 Broadview Rd. in Parma, 9475 State Rte. 14 in Streetsboro and 34235 Aurora Rd. in Solon.

Advertisement

Six additional Greater Cleveland locations in Eastlake, Elyria, Maple Heights, Strongsville, Garfield Heights and a second Parma site are slated to open by early 2022.

The brand also recently announced its expansion into the Pittsburgh market with the acquisition of CleanTown USA, with an additional two Pittsburgh area locations currently under construction.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash expands in Houston market with 2 new locations

Carwash News: Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires 16 locations along the Atlantic Coast

Carwash News: Super Star Car Wash opens 35th location

Carwash News: Market Focus: Green Clean Express Auto Wash wins ‘Best Of’ award

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing