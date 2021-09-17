Clean Express Auto Wash donates $20,792 to Cleveland Indians Charities

CLEVELAND— Clean Express Auto Wash announced the donation of $20,792 to the Cleveland Indians Charities organization, according to a press release.

During the one-day donation campaign, held Aug. 28th at all six Greater Cleveland Clean Express Auto Wash locations, Clean Express donated 50% of proceeds from all Clean-est retail wash purchases back to the Cleveland Indians Charities.

In addition, team members collected monetary donations at the wash kiosk from Clean Express customers.

“We initiated a sponsorship with the Cleveland Indians at the beginning of the baseball season and wanted to go beyond traditional promotion tactics and tie in a community relations initiative,” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts. “We’re grateful that so many Indians fans, along with our customers, came out to our washes to support us and the Cleveland Indians Charities during this campaign. It’s amazing how much money we were able to donate in just one single day.”