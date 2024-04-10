Club Car Wash Expands Presence in Southeastern Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — According to a press release, Club Car Wash announced the grand opening of two locations in southeastern Missouri.

This expansion marks the second location in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, located at 339 Siemers Drive.

The first location in Sikeston, Missouri can be found at 1157 S. Main St.

Now, residents of southeastern Missouri can enjoy the same top of the line service in their own communities with additional locations to choose from.

“We’re proud to expand our footprint in the communities of Cape Girardeau and Sikeston,” said Cory Via, COO of Club Car Wash. “Our mission is simple: to provide a superior, consistent and convenient car wash experience that sets us apart from our competitors and establishes us as the industry’s go-to destination. We can’t wait to welcome customers to our locations and show them what sets Club Car Wash apart.”

To celebrate the grand openings, Club Car Wash is offering special promotions and discounts fora limited time.

The newest Cape Girardeau location is offering $1 washes until April 14th, and a free gift with the purchase of a membership.

The location in Sikeston is currently offering all memberships for $10 a month for the first 3 months.

They are available online or at location.