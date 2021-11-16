Controls Upgrade presentation at The Car Wash Show™

LAS VEGAS — At this year’s The Car Wash Show™, organizers of the event, International Carwash Association (ICA), introduced The Pitch Theater as a new addition to the show floor.

Click Here to Read More

At the Pitch Theater, various industry leaders present their products, tips and tricks and industry insights in a quick, intimate and educational setting.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m. PST, Sonny’s representatives Regi Flanagan and Nick Kern will be presenting on controls.

In the 20 minute session, attendees will learn the possibilities of modern, upgraded carwash controls.