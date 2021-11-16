 Controls Upgrade presentation at The Car Wash Show™
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Controls Upgrade presentation at The Car Wash Show™

on

G&G Industrial Lighting to present at The Car Wash Show™

on

OPW brands exhibit at The Car Wash Show™

on

ModWash carwash to open in fall 2022 in Tallmadge
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control Video
play

Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control

Carwash Connection: Ensuring proper drying Video
play

Carwash Connection: Ensuring proper drying

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 94: Setting up for Carwash Success

Learn the process for planning and constructing a location that is built to win.

Wash Talk, Ep. 93: Previewing the Car Wash Show™ 2021

Senior Editor Meagan Kusek chats with the CEO of ICA who gives us a sneak peek of what to expect at the return of the show.

Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies, discusses water recycling misconceptions, benefits and updates.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Controls Upgrade presentation at The Car Wash Show™

 

on

LAS VEGAS — At this year’s The Car Wash Show™, organizers of the event, International Carwash Association (ICA), introduced The Pitch Theater as a new addition to the show floor.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

At the Pitch Theater, various industry leaders present their products, tips and tricks and industry insights in a quick, intimate and educational setting.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m. PST, Sonny’s representatives Regi Flanagan and Nick Kern will be presenting on controls.

In the 20 minute session, attendees will learn the possibilities of modern, upgraded carwash controls.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises announces the acquisition of STI Conveyor Systems

Carwash News: Splash continues expansion in Northeast

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash expands in Kentucky

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash provides free wash for veterans

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing