Crew Carwash honored in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work awards

FISHERS, Ind. — The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor.

By PCD Staff
FISHERS, Ind. — Earlier this year, Crew Carwash was named a winner of Glassdoor’s 16th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2024.

The company reported it was ranked 11 out of 100 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work U.S. Large list with a 4.5 rating.

The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

“As a family-owned business, we are honored to receive recognition in the large company category for being among the best places to work,” said Sally Grant, executive vice president of Crew Carwash. “This achievement stands as a testament to the dedication of our exceptional team members, whose embodiment of our company values fosters an outstanding work environment. We’re immensely proud of what we’ve built together and are dedicated to our goal of being the service industry leader.”

“Work life is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor CEO. “The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn’t a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work.”

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management.

In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. 

Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer’s six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Employees’ Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer’s rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between Oct. 18, 2022, and Oct. 16, 2023.

During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook).

The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, please visit gldr.co/BPTW.

